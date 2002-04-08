Navient sponsors USS Delaware commissioning commemoration event

WILMINGTON, Del., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient is a proud sponsor of the USS Delaware submarine commissioning commemoration event, to be held April 2 at the Port of Wilmington.



It is the first time in almost 100 years that a U.S. Navy vessel has been named after Delaware, and it is the first time the state’s name has ever been used with a submarine.

“At Navient, we have long supported our armed forces in the way we serve our military customers as well as providing veterans with opportunities to build meaningful careers with our company,” said Mike Maier, senior vice president and U.S. Navy veteran. “We’re proud to celebrate this special day for the state of Delaware, home to our headquarters and many of our employees.”

Navient will send several employees from its Veterans Resource Group to the private event on April 2. The event will be livestreamed at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/27989.

Additionally, Navient recently earned four 2022 Military Friendly designations from VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse Magazine. It was the eighth consecutive year Navient was recognized by the publisher for its support of the military.

About Navient

Navient ( NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

