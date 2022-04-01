Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Invesco Ltd. To Announce First Quarter 2022 Results

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 1, 2022

ATLANTA, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will release its first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.invesco.com/corporate, at approximately 7 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss Invesco's results will be held at 9 a.m. ET on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Earnings Releases.

Those wishing to participate should call:

US&CanadaTollFree:

866-803-2143

International:

Passcode:Invesco

1-210-795-1098

The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com/corporate.

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada:

800-839-2290

International:

1-203-369-3607

The replay will be removed after May 10, 2022.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299


Aimee Partin

404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact:

Graham Galt

404-439-3070

favicon.png?sn=NY10576&sd=2022-04-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-results-301515604.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

