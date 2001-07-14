Wealth Manager Kathleen Kalp Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara

First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Kathleen Kalp has joined First Republic Investment Management in Santa Barbara.

Kalp was named Senior Vice President and Wealth Manager. She will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Kathleen Kalp is a successful wealth manager and shares First Republic’s commitment to exceptional and differentiated client service,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Kathleen strengthens our growing wealth management team serving clients in the Santa Barbara area.”

Kalp has more than 28 years of wealth management experience providing customized wealth management solutions for individuals, trust, pension, foundation and nonprofit clients. Before joining First Republic, she was a Senior Vice President at Montecito Bank & Trust. Earlier in her career, Kalp worked for equity research, mutual fund and private client trust firms in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Santa Barbara. She is active in her local community and served two trustee terms at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Kalp is also a former Board President of the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature, and a former Board and committee member at Marymount School and Loyola Marymount MBA Alumni Association. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from Loyola Marymount University. Kalp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation.

