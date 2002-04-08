Tricida to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. ( TCDA) announced today that it will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:30 am Pacific Time / 1:30 pm Eastern Time. Tricida will provide a company overview, business update and progress on its key initiatives.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Tricida website at IR.Tricida.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to slow CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately 4.3 million patients with CKD in the United States. There are currently no therapies approved by the FDA to slow progression of kidney disease by correcting chronic metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.tricida.com.

