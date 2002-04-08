CSX Announces the Appointment of Steve Fortune as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. ( CSX) (“CSX”) announced today the appointment of Steve Fortune as executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer.



Mr. Fortune will lead all digital and technology operations and planning for CSX, and will focus on harnessing transformative technologies to unlock growth and enable continued efficiency across the business.

James M. Foote, CSX president and chief executive officer said: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Fortune and welcome him to CSX’s executive leadership team. CSX is focused on growing through innovation and being a leader in the transportation industry. Steve’s outstanding leadership and technical experience that he gained during his three-decade tenure at BP will be invaluable as we pursue our strategy to drive sustainable growth at CSX.”

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Fortune spent 30 years at BP, most recently as chief information officer (CIO) of the global BP Group. Previously, he held positions as CIO and vice president for BP’s Upstream oil and gas business, and also served as a regional CIO. He began his BP career as a chemical and process engineer before moving into operations management and transitioning into information technology in 2003.

Mr. Fortune is a graduate of the CIO of the Future program at Boston University and the University of California, Berkeley. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Loughborough University in England.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

