Sinclair Broadcast Group Raises Over $215,000 for Global Red Cross Fund for Ukraine

Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced the company raised over $215,000 through Sinclair Cares: Ukraine Relief, a fundraising partnership with Global Red Cross to help with their humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

In one week, over $165,000 was contributed by individual donors through www.SinclairCares.com, with a $50,000 match from Sinclair Broadcast Group, bringing the total donation to $215,000. These donations will be used by the Global Red Cross to support the delivery of emergency aid, such as food, fuel, medical supplies, and first aid training support to those in Ukraine and others seeking safety in neighboring countries.

“We thank our viewers and employees for their generosity to our partners at the American Red Cross and the Global Red Cross network. These donations will go a long way to help the humanitarian relief efforts on the ground and provide immediate emergency assistance,” said Rob Weisbord, Chief Operations Officer and President of Broadcast.

About Sinclair Cares

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair+Cares mobilizes Sinclair Broadcast Group’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair’s media platforms. Recent partnerships include the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at+www.sbgi.net.

About the American Red Cross/ International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at %40RedCross.

