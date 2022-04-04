GameSquare to Present at B. Riley Securities Esports Investor Day on April 4, 2022, at 1pm ET

GameSquare will present alongside leadership from esports companies including FaZe Clan, Enthusiast Gaming, Bent Pixels, Super League Gaming, and Cloud9

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(OTCQB:GMSQF)(FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), is schedule to present at the B. Riley Securities Esports Investor Day to be held on April 4, 2022, at 1pm ET. The Company will participate in a fireside chat and Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare, and Kevin Wright, GameSquare President and Chairman, will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the day. More information is available at brileyfin.com/events. As highlighted in our recently published Letter to Shareholders, we pledged to bolster our shareholder base which includes investor outreach, growing awareness through conferences and investor days, as well as growing strategic industry relationships.

"We are excited to present alongside other leading esports and gaming companies at the B. Riley Securities Esports Investor Day," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "We are undergoing tremendous revenue growth and our audience of more than 220 million positions us extraordinarily well to attract more brands seeking to esports and gaming fans. We continue to grow the number and size of our commercial agreements with a view to enhancing our recurring and reoccurring revenue profile. Recent announcements include Lenovo, Miller Lite, ARterra Labs, and Bagel Bites, a Kraft Heinz company. We look forward to presenting the progress that we have made and meeting investors for 1x1 meetings."

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA.

