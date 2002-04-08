Nevada Copper Announces Filing of 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A

YERINGTON, Nev., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) ( NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) today announced filing of its audited consolidated annual financial statements, the related management’s discussion and analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 on SEDAR. These documents are available on the Company’s website at www.nevadacopper.com and the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

