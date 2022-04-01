Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Introduces New Executive Officer

NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”), the holding company for Ponce Bank, announced today that the Boards of Directors of the Company and Ponce Bank appointed Mr. Luis Gonzalez, Jr. as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective April 1, 2022. Mr. Gonzalez joins the Company and Ponce Bank from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”). He has 15 years of experience with the OCC, much of it in senior positions, including Acting Assistant Deputy Comptroller. Mr. Gonzalez is highly regarded in the banking community for his understanding of the industry and his pragmatism. In accepting the position and responsibility of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Ponce Bank, Mr. Gonzalez stated, “I take the responsibility that comes with the position very seriously and commit myself to working closely with the Boards to make the Company and Ponce Bank the very best financial institutions they can be and in the best interests of our stakeholders – the stockholders, customers, employees and the communities which Ponce Bank serves.”



President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Ponce Bank, stated that, “Luis Gonzalez will be an outstanding addition to our management team. He brings with him a deep knowledge base and level of experience in the banking industry. He also has a keen appreciation for the minority- and community-focused culture of the Company. Luis will have an immediate positive impact on the management of the Company and Ponce Bank.”

Executive Chairman’s Comments

Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman, remarked that, “Luis has an impressive record and will use his experience to enhance the Company’s businesses, all while understanding the vision of the Company and its place in the community.”

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

