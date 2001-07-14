Springtime Electric Safety Tips for PG&E Customers

As Californians begin to celebrate all things spring, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is offering a few simple tips to help customers keep outdoor electrical safety in mind:

Use caution when lifting tall objects near overhead power lines around the house. Keep your body, long-handled tools, saws, ladders, pool tools, lumber and anything that reaches above your head at least 10 feet away from overhead powerlines. Keep away: Keep balloons, kites and toys like remote-control aircraft away from overhead electric lines. Never attempt to retrieve any object that is caught in a powerline. Leave it alone and contact PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 to report the problem immediately.

Talk to children about the dangers of tampering with electrical outlets; childproof outlets with plastic protectors or covers in homes with young children, toddlers or infants. Go with GFCI: Use ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) protection on all electrical outlets located near water sources such as bathrooms, kitchens, fountains and swimming pools to reduce the risk of electrocution.

