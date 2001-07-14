E2open Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

E2open+Parent+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.1

E2open achieved highest and furthest placement for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the Challengers Quadrant.

To access a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, please visit www.e2open.com.

According to Gartner, “Transportation management systems help supply chain leaders manage disruptions and mitigate risks. With needs changing and the TMS market expanding in size, the vendor landscape becomes more crowded and complex. Supply chain technology leaders must use this research to evaluate the TMS market.”

With E2open, shippers can simplify and optimize their logistics management for all modes and regions in a single application for planning, carrier procurement, execution, tracking, and settlement. The connected global transportation ecosystem provides easy collaboration and access to additional capacity, along with improved reach and growth opportunities. In addition, E2open’s end-to-end platform enables integration with cross-functional applications, for supply chain planning and collaboration, global trade management, and complete visibility of goods in motion.

“Transportation management continues to be at the forefront of company operations and digital supply chain transformation, critical to the efficient flow of goods in our global economy,” said Pawan Joshi, E2open’s executive vice president of product management and strategy. “E2open provides the broadest carrier coverage across all modes, and re-usable connections to forwarders, 3PLs and other logistics service providers to help orchestrate the needs in simple and complex scenarios. Also, adjacent supply chain applications help ensure transportation decisions are proactive and synchronized with other areas of the supply chain. This combination enables companies to remain compliant, agile, and resilient in an ever-changing environment. In addition, E2open’s recent investments, including the acquisitions of BluJay and Logistyx, add new capabilities such as fleet management, last-mile delivery, rail, and expanded e-commerce parcel shipping for an even more robust TMS to serve shippers’ needs. E2open is pleased to be recognized for our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.”

1Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems,” Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, 29 March 2022

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.™ Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005396/en/