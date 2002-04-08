BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE - MN), 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq – VCXA), Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation (Nasdaq – ARTE)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Manning & Napier, Inc. ( - MN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Manning & Napier will be acquired by Callodine Group, LLC (“Callodine”). Manning & Napier’s shareholders will receive $12.85 in cash for each share of Manning & Napier common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Manning & Napier Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Callodine is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/manning-napier-inc--mn/.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq – VCXA)

Under the terms of the agreement, 10X Capital II, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Prime Blockchain Inc. (“PrimeBlock”), a diversified infrastructure provider for blockchain technology that owns and operates a growing portfolio of proprietary data centers and crypto assets mining operations in North America, and result in PrimeBlock becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, 10X Capital II shareholders will retain ownership of 13.1% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the 10X Capital II Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/10x-capital-venture-acquisition-corp-ii-nasdaq-vcxa/.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation (Nasdaq – ARTE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Artemis, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Logflex MT Holding Limited (doing business as “Novibet”), an established and profitable technology-enabled operator, and result in Novibet becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Artemis shareholders will retain ownership of 25% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Artemis Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/artemis-strategic-investment-corporation-nasdaq-arte/.

