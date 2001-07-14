Helbiz Live on Prime Video Channels is Available Now in Italy

Helbiz Media, a company of the Helbiz group listed on Nasdaq (HLBZ), today announced that Helbiz Live has started to be available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, following the recently completed technology integration. Available in a gradual release, all users in Italy will be able to access the service by April 7th.

A subscription through Amazon Prime Channels grants a user full access to all content that Helbiz Live has to offer. Starting with Matchday 32, it includes all regular season and playoffs/playouts (up to 390 games) of the Serie B Championship live and on demand for the current and following two seasons.

To sign up, current Amazon Prime subscribers need to navigate to the channels section of the app. It includes a seven-day free trial and then will cost an additional €5,99 a month.

Helbiz & Helbiz Media

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in nearly 30 cities around the world. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence, and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

Helbiz Media, controlled entirely by Helbiz, was created with the dual mission of developing, managing and offering consumers audio-visual entertainment content, while at the same time serving as an advertising hub for the entire Helbiz group, by making the most of the promotional assets that Helbiz has to offer available for advertising investors. As part of this offering, Helbiz Media announces that it has acquired the OTT rights of the Serie B Championship for Italy for the next 3 seasons, from 2021 to 2024. Helbiz Live, its content offering service, will be usable through digital means, in launching an innovative offer that links the world of soccer and entertainment to micro-mobility thanks to Subscription + Cashback for mobility.

