Offering Investors a 16-hour Trading Window, Moomoo Achieves Record User Number

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the next-generation one-stop digital financial service platform, announced that it had accumulated over 18 million users from more than 200 countries and regions with its sister brand.

Meanwhile, since its launch in 2018, moomoo has been supporting 16 trading hours of US stocks on every trading day, including 6.5 hours of regular trading hours and 9.5 hours of pre-market and after-hours trading (pre-market: 4:00 AM-9:30 AM EST; after-hours: 4:00 PM-8:00 PM EST), which is 3 hours longer than most investing platforms in the industry.

Moomoo understands investors worldwide are on different demands to trade at extra hours with their initiatives. The extended trading window allows retail investors more time to observe and analyze market moves, to trade, and to seize more investment opportunities in the US stock markets. At the same time, it also allows investors in different markets on the moomoo platform to monitor market movements or trade on either PCA or mobile devices during trading hours, fully meeting the investment needs of users in various markets.

Through moomoo, all these investors in different markets can freely choose to place orders and trade US stocks at the most convenient time according to their own needs.

Moomoo supports 16 trading hours of US stocks from 4am to 8pm

As the next generation digital financial service platform driven by technology, moomoo is committed to providing investors with ultimate product experience and personalized customer services, and has become a preferred financial services platform for investors around the world. At present, moomoo and its brand affiliates hold 50 licenses and qualifications (including approvals-in-principle) in major global financial markets such as the United States, Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong SAR. Together with its sister brand, moomoo has more than 18 million users around the world, including a large number of US stock investment enthusiasts.

What kind of charm and advantages does moomoo have that can attract so many investors around the world?

- Support opening an account online in just a few minutes;

- Invest in global markets from a single platform: trade more than 10,000 symbols such as stocks and ETFs from US, Hong Kong SAR, and China A-share markets.

- 24/7 global real-time financial news from world-renowned financial media such as Dow Jones and Benzinga.

- Free Level 2 advanced market data, 40-level order book, and data updated as fast as 0.3s/time

- Professional and smart investment analysis tools that can analyze companies from the financial, technical, and fundamental aspects to help investors make more informed investment decisions

- 24/7 customer support to fully meet the needs of customers in local markets.

- Rich investor education courses that cover stocks, funds, options, and other financial instruments. The content includes operation guidelines, practical strategies, investment concepts, investment methods, and many more.

- An investor community that supports online communication and interaction. Investors can share insights on individual stocks and the whole market and exchange investment experience with each other in this community.

In recent days, US stocks have ushered in a sustained rebound, and the three major indexes have collectively closed higher for several days straight. How can investors participate in this rally and seize investment opportunities? Moomoo, the tech-driven financial services platform with longer trading hours and superior experience, may be a good choice.

At present, new US brokerage clients can enjoy up to five shares free stocks, helping them jumpstart their investment journey using moomoo. Details as follows:

1. Open a brokerage account during the promotion to get 1 lucky draw for a free stock worth 3-3,500 USD;

2. Deposit funds of any amount to get 1 lucky draw for a free stock worth 9-3,500 USD;

3. Deposit funds of 2,000 USD or more and get 3 three additional lucky draws for 3 free stocks worth 9-3,500 USD each.

To review the full rules, terms and conditions, please visit: https://j.moomoo.com/00hoea.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial service platform created by Moomoo Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to the trading of stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with 18 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo's holding company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu"), which is headquartered in Hong Kong. Futu is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on the Nasdaq (symbol: FUTU).

For more information, please visit the moomoo official website at www.moomoo.com.

