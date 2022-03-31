Muhlenkamp & Co Inc Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells Bread Financial Holdings Inc, WESCO International Inc, Microchip Technology Inc

- New Purchases: OXY, SPIP,
- Added Positions: RGLD, FNV, LYLT,
- Reduced Positions: WCC, MCHP, MSFT, AAPL, AVGO, TEN, GLD, RUSHB,
- Sold Out: ADS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ronald Muhlenkamp
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 65,585 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 446,813 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Dow Inc (DOW) - 218,078 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 232,607 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,116 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $60.96, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.319900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 232,607 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.79 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,797 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Bread Financial Holdings Inc (ADS)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold out a holding in Bread Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.59 and $74.87, with an estimated average price of $65.72.Reduced: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc reduced to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 39.39%. The sale prices were between $107.02 and $137.26, with an estimated average price of $125.4. The stock is now traded at around $131.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.35%. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc still held 78,911 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 32.86%. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $88, with an estimated average price of $75.38. The stock is now traded at around $73.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc still held 112,275 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.9%. The sale prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $306.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc still held 31,315 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.21%. The sale prices were between $150.62 and $182.01, with an estimated average price of $168.23. The stock is now traded at around $172.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc still held 55,527 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 26.17%. The sale prices were between $533.23 and $670.92, with an estimated average price of $593.78. The stock is now traded at around $619.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc still held 16,133 shares as of 2022-03-31.
