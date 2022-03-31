Cacti Asset Management Llc Buys Novo Nordisk A/S, iShares Silver Trust, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sells Eli Lilly and Co

- New Purchases: NVO,
- Added Positions: VLKAF, BA, GPC, MRK, RTX, CVS, SLV, JNJ, GLW, FOX, FMS, EBAY, IVZ, PG, GE, KD,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, OGN, XOM,
For the details of CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cacti+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 614,472 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio.
- American Express Co (AXP) - 474,651 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 624,173 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 386,356 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 482,603 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $93.1 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $102.51. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Cacti Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 88,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
Cacti Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $28.95 and $34.84, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Cacti Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,160 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Cacti Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 95.94%. The sale prices were between $234.69 and $291.66, with an estimated average price of $256.89. The stock is now traded at around $291.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Cacti Asset Management Llc still held 1,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.
