EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Sells SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares MSCI India ETF

- New Purchases: SPYV, USFR, SQQQ,
- Added Positions: PDBC, PCY, IVW, SPIP, VEA, VIG, DGS, IWP, VBK, GOVT, STIP, JNK, SMB, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: SDY, GLDM, VYM, INDA, SHV, JPST, IVV, DES, DON, JKL, BSV, MINT, GBIL, SLYG, RFG, MUB, QQQ,
- Sold Out: DLS,
These are the top 5 holdings of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 362,834 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 350,198 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) - 288,144 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 112,462 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.97%
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 430,142 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $41.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 47,091 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 37,719 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.7 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $39.17. The stock is now traded at around $34.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 371.45%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 171,437 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.18%. The purchase prices were between $106.1 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $109.89. The stock is now traded at around $106.873000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $63.86 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $69.95.
