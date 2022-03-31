Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Sells SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares MSCI India ETF

Investment company EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, PROSHARES TRUST, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, . As of 2022Q1, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, owns 50 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 362,834 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 350,198 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
  3. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) - 288,144 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
  4. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 112,462 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.97%
  5. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 430,142 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $41.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 47,091 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 37,719 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.7 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $39.17. The stock is now traded at around $34.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 371.45%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 171,437 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.18%. The purchase prices were between $106.1 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $109.89. The stock is now traded at around $106.873000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $63.86 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $69.95.



