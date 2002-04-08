Biofrontera Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on April 8, 2022

WOBURN, Mass., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. ( BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today it will report financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Friday, April 8, 2022 and will host a conference call that same day beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss those results, provide a business update and answer questions.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Biofrontera Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call Date: Friday, April 8, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time Conference call: 1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)

1-412-858-5202 (international) Webcast: Live and 90-day replay webcast are available here and at www.investors.biofrontera-us.com.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit https://www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.

Anke zur Mühlen

+1 781 486 1539

[email protected]

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

+1 212 201 6614

[email protected]ai.com