US Market Starts 2nd Quarter Significantly Overvalued

On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s market indicator stood at 138.8%, up approximately 5% from the March 2 reading of 133.9% and above the significant overvaluation threshold of 121%. Other market indicators, including Robert Shiller’s cyclically-adjusted price-earnings ratio and the GF Value for the S&P 500, suggest an overvalued stock market to begin the second quarter of 2022.

U.S. markets start new quarter following poor end to the first quarter

The Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 34,6996, up approximately 21 points from the previous close of 34,678.35 but down 528.85 from Thursday’s close of 35,228.81.

The U.S. market ended the first quarter on a low, with the major indexes suffering the worst decline during a three-month period since the first quarter of 2020, the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Dow, Nasdaq Composite Index and the Standard & Poor’s index tumbled 4.6%, 9% and 4.9% during the first quarter.

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean three-month total return of the S&P 500 stocks is -1.12% with a median of -1.92%.

Stock market remains overvalued based on several market indicators

GuruFocus tracks several market indicators, including the Buffett Indicator, the Shiller PE and the S&P 500 GF Value.

Buffett said that the ratio of total market cap to gross domestic product is “probably the best-single measure” of market valuations. As of Friday, the ratio of the Wilshire 5000 full cap price index to the gross domestic product stood at 138.8%. Based on this market valuation level, the implied market return per year over the next eight years is 0.3%, assuming that market valuations reverse to a 20-year median of 92.84%.

Yale Professor Robert Shiller defined a cyclically-adjusted price-earnings ratio that considers inflation-adjusted earnings over the past 10 years. On Friday, the Shiller PE ratio for the S&P 500 stood at 36.8, approximately 42.4% above the 20-year median of 25.9 and close to the 20-year high of 38.8.

The S&P 500 GF Value applies GuruFocus’ exclusive valuation method to the S&P 500. The index stood around 4,527.17, showing the index is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.27.