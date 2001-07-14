Cinemark Hosts Sony Pictures' Morbius "Screening of the Americas," Welcoming Cast and Crew for Celebratory Showing of the Upcoming Film

Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc.%2C one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, collaborated with Sony Pictures to host a star-studded exclusive Screening of the Americas event for the highly anticipated debut of its upcoming film, Morbius. Held at Cinemark+Playa+Vista+and+XD on Wednesday, March 30, the event celebrated the opening of the action thriller with a red carpet, special Q&A with the talent, and advance screening that was simulcast to select Cinemark locations both in the U.S. and South America.

“Cinemark was thrilled to throw an exclusive Morbius screening event at our Playa Vista theatre in a way fit for a superhero with a red carpet and Q&A with the cast and crew, providing our guests with a unique moviegoing experience that cannot be replicated in home,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Our teams love nothing more than utilizing the expansive technology and event infrastructure at our theatres to provide unexpected experiences for our audiences, studio partners and film talent. Great films created by talented teams are worth celebrating, and Cinemark is proud to share these captivating moments not only to those in person but also to movie lovers around our circuit through our broadcast capabilities.”

The Screening of the Americas provided fans the chance to see the film early as well as a special beyond-the-screen experience. Straight from the red carpet at the Cinemark Playa Vista and XD theatre, audiences were able to hear about the making of the film from the talent themselves, including Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson and the writers Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless. Cinemark’s advanced technology allowed audiences from multiple continents to soak in the action together, with reaction shots from several auditoriums being broadcast across participating theatres, creating a one-of-a-kind communal experience for all in attendance. For those not attending the occasion, Cinemark pulled back the curtain and transported followers right to the front row with exclusive moment-by-moment content on its social media channels.

All of these unique capabilities built upon the theatre chain’s efforts to offer memorable, immersive viewing opportunities for moviegoers alongside studio partners.

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius officially hits theatres on April 1, and tickets are available now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

"Academy Award®" and/or "Oscar®" is the registered trademark and service mark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

