Top 1st-Quarter Trades of the Invesco European Growth Fund

The Invesco European Growth Fund (Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed the 13F portfolio updates for its first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on Jan. 31.

Invesco is a global financial services company with headquarters in Atlanta and offices in 25 countries around the world. The Invesco European Growth Fund (Trades, Portfolio) seeks long-term exposure to high-quality growth opportunities in both developed and emerging European markets.

Based on its report, the Invesco European Growth Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s top buys for the quarter were Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC ( LSE:RKT, Financial) and Logitech International SA ( XSWX:LOGN, Financial), while its biggest sells were Philip Morris International Inc. ( PM, Financial) and Sberbank of Russia PJSC ( MIC:SBERP, Financial). It also swapped its London Stock Exchange listing of CRH PLC ( LSE:CRH, Financial) for its BATS Chi-X Europe listing ( CHIX:CRGI, Financial).

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The fund established a new holding of 190,948 shares in Reckitt Benckiser Group ( LSE:RKT, Financial) after selling out of its previous investment in the stock in the second quarter of 2020. The position represents 1.55% of the equity portfolio at the quarter’s average share price of 62.20 British pounds ($81.51).

Reckitt is a British multinational producer of consumer goods falling under the health, hygiene and nutrition product categories. Its popular brand names include Lysol, Finish, Air Wick, Enfa and Neuriva.

On April 1, shares of Reckitt traded around 58.32 pounds for a market cap of 41.69 billion pounds. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is fairly valued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Warning signs include a low Piotroski F-Score and declining operating margins, while positive signs include a dividend yield of 2.99%, which is near a five-year high, and return on invested capital that typically surpasses the weighted average cost of capital, though this trend reversed in 2021.

Logitech International

The fund increased its Logitech International ( XSWX:LOGN, Financial) stake by 1,377.26% for a total of 185,884 shares, adding 1.45% to the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 75.01 Swiss francs ($81.05).

Based in Switzerland, Logitech is a manufacturer of computer peripherals and software, beloved around the world for its low-cost yet good-quality and durable products such as mouses and keyboards.

On April 1, shares of Logitech traded around 69.20 francs for a market cap of 11.50 billion francs. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly undervalued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Warning signs include days inventory building up and assets growing faster than revenue, while positive signs include a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 25.4% and a three-year Ebitda per share growth rate of 61.8%.

Philip Morris International

The fund sold out of its 281,760-share investment in Philip Morris International ( PM, Financial), shaving 2.36% off the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.82 in the three months through the end of January.

Philip Morris is a Swiss-American multinational cigarette and tobacco manufacturer with sales in over 180 countries. It has its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

On April 1, shares of Philip Morris traded around $96.46 for a market cap of $149.37 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is fairly valued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Warning signs include high insider selling and a too-high dividend payout ratio, while positive signs include a high Piotroski F-Score and ROIC that greatly surpasses WACC.

Sberbank of Russia

The fund reduced its Sberbank of Russia ( MIC:SBERP, Financial) holding by 22.25%, leaving a remaining stake of 11,172,332 shares and reducing the equity portfolio by 1.28%. During the quarter, shares traded around 283.37 Russian rubles ($3.30) each.

Sberbank of Russia is a majority state-owned banking and financial services company based in Moscow. It should be noted that Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began after the fund’s quarter ended, makes this stock incredibly risky.

On April 1, shares of Sberbank traded around 145.90 rubles for a market cap of 3.09 trillion rubles. Trading on Russian exchanges was halted on Feb. 28 due to the selloff sparked by the country’s invasion of Ukraine and resulting economic sanctions. Trading for Sberbank resumed on March 23 with limited hours and a ban on short-selling.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. Warning signs mainly consist of the negative economic outlook, with the Russian economy expected to shrink by 10% this year and the possibility that the U.S. might move to de-list Russian ADRs like they did with Chinese ADRs, while positive signs include a high Piotroski F-Score and a return on equity of 22.96%, which is higher than 95% of banks.

CRH

The fund sold its LSE listing of CRH ( LSE:CRH, Financial), denominated in British pounds, for the CHIX listing of the same company ( CHIX:CRGI, Financial), which trades in euros. The CHIX listing consists of 344,618 shares, which have a 1.73% equity portfolio weight at the quarter’s average share price of 44.86 euros.

Based in Dublin, Ireland, CRH is a group of international diversified building materials businesses supplying a wide range of products to the construction industry, including cement and asphalt.

On April 1, shares of CRH traded around 38.39 euros for a market cap of 27.74 billion euros. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is fairly valued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Warning signs include a lower-than-average cash-debt ratio of 0.48 and an Altman Z-Score in the grey zones for financial stress, while positive signs include a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 4.5% and a three-year Ebitda per share growth rate of 14.6%.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the 13F equity portfolio consisted of positions in 59 stocks valued at $999 million. The turnover for the period was 10%.

The fund’s top equity positions on the filing date were DCC PLC ( LSE:DCC, Financial) with 5.30% of the equity portfolio, Sberbank of Russia ( MIC:SBERP, Financial) with 3.67% and Sandvik AB ( OSTO:SAND, Financial) with 3.63%.

In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most heavily invested in industrials and financial services, followed distantly by communication services, consumer defensive and consumer cyclical.