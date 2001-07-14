Legend Biotech Announces Appointment of Global Head of Research and Early Development

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced the appointment of Guowei Fang, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Research and Early Development.

Dr. Guowei Fang is an accomplished scientist and pharmaceutical research and development leader who brings a wealth of experience in oncology and immunology to the role. Dr. Fang comes to Legend Biotech from Zymeworks Inc, where he served as senior vice president of Research and oversaw the development of novel platforms and a portfolio of multi-functional biologics and antibody drug conjugates. Prior to that, Dr. Fang led discovery and early development initiatives as Head of Discovery at Pharmacyclics, an AbbVie company. In that role, he built the Research, Discovery, Translation and Clinical Pharmacology organizations; delivered a broad pipeline of hematological assets; and supported the clinical development of IMBRUVICA®. Before joining Pharmacyclics, Dr. Fang worked at Genentech and AbbVie, where he focused on oncology research and discovery. Dr. Fang will be responsible for advancing the company’s multiple pipeline agents for hematologic and solid cancers and steering R&D in the United States, Ireland and China.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Guowei Fang. We are confident that he will lead our R&D teams toward success and help them to make significant breakthroughs in the field of cell therapy,” Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said.

Dr. Fang received his postdoctoral training in cell biology and cancer biology from Harvard Medical School and holds a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Colorado—Boulder in biochemistry, cell biology and cancer biology. Before he transitioned into the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Fang was a faculty member at Stanford University, where he led initiatives in cancer research.

Dr. Fang will assume the responsibilities of Frank Fan, M.D., Ph.D., who resigned from the Company effective March 30, 2022.

Dr. Huang added: “Dr. Frank Fan’s ground-breaking work helped drive the development of our lead product candidate and we are grateful for his contributions to Legend.”

