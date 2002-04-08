Fluidigm Stockholders Approve $250 Million Strategic Capital Infusion

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation ( FLDM, Financial) today announced that its stockholders have voted to approve all of the proposals related to the previously announced strategic capital infusion from leading life sciences investors Casdin Capital, LLC (“Casdin”) and Viking Global Investors LP (“Viking”).

Dr. Carlos V. Paya, chairman of Fluidigm, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our stockholders for their support of this investment, which is expected to fuel a realization of identified growth and cost opportunities within the Company’s two major platforms, mass cytometry and microfluidics, and pave the way for new growth drivers. Upon closing of the transaction, we are excited to advance our work to further develop transformative biologics, improve revenue and profitability, and enhance stockholder value.”

The final voting results will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under the terms of the agreement, Casdin and Viking will purchase $225 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible preferred shares. In addition, the aggregate principal amounts outstanding under Fluidigm’s previously announced $25 million convertible term loans with Casdin and Viking will be automatically converted into a number of convertible preferred shares in accordance with the terms of the loan agreements. The transaction remains on track to close, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. The Company’s name will change to Standard BioTools Inc. in connection with closing, and its common stock will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “LAB” following the closing.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm ( FLDM, Financial) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

About Casdin Capital

Casdin Capital, LLC is a New York-based research investment firm focused on the innovations currently reshaping life sciences and healthcare. Founded in 2011, and with an eye to long-term returns and disruptive technologies, Casdin Capital is a trusted investor-partner in both private and public companies, collaborating with industry leaders to fuel their visions, adding energy, insight, and experience to the firm’s over $3 billion under management. For more information, please visit casdincapital.com.

About Viking Global Investors

Founded in 1999, Viking is a global investment management firm that manages approximately $48 billion of capital for its investors. It has offices in Greenwich, New York, Hong Kong, London, and San Francisco and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.vikingglobal.com.

