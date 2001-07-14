MeridianLink® Completes Acquisition of StreetShares®

MeridianLink%2C+Inc.® (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of StreetShares®, a mission-driven financial technology company that provides digital small business lending technology to banks and credit unions.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at meridianlink.com.

About StreetShares

StreetShares® is a small business banking software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that powers community banks, credit unions, and non-financial organizations. Its Atlas Platform offers a full suite of digital, white-labeled, small business banking products to their customers. StreetShares technology was voted “Best in Show” by community bank executives at the American Banker Small Biz Banking Conference, and the StreetShares team has been recognized as EY Entrepreneurs of the Year, Innovators of the Year, and other honors. For more information, visit streetshares.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005422/en/