Ronald Muhlenkamp Drills Into Buffett's Occidental Petroleum in 1st Quarter

Muhlenkamp & Co., the firm managed by Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in a regulatory 13F filing that its top trades during the first quarter included a new position in Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial) and reductions to its holdings in WESCO International Inc. ( WCC, Financial), Microchip Technology Inc. ( MCHP, Financial), Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) and Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial).

The Wexford, Pennsylvania-based firm seeks long-term capital appreciation by patiently investing in stocks with solid balance sheets and high return on equity. The firm believes that, over time, stock prices reflect the values of the underlying business.

As of March, the firm’s $287 million 13F equity portfolio contains 36 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 5.05%. Investors should be aware that the 13F portfolio do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings: While the reports only include U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, the 13F can still give valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date.

The top four sectors in terms of weight are health care, industrials, energy and technology, representing 18.85%, 16.52%, 16.29% and 13.51% of the equity portfolio.

Occidental Petroleum

Muhlenkamp invested in 232,607 shares of Occidental Petroleum ( OXY, Financial), giving the position 4.60% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $44.01 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.35.

The Houston-based energy company has a GF Score of 73 based on a GuruFocus profitability rank of 7, a momentum rank of 6, a growth rank of 5, a financial strength rank of 4 and a GF Value rank of 3.

Occidental’s profitability ranks 7 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and three-year revenue growth rates outperforming more than 68% of global competitors despite returns topping just more than 59% of global energy companies.

According to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) owns 136,373,000 shares of Occidental as of March 16. The stock has a 2.24% weight in Berkshire’s 13F equity portfolio.

WESCO Financial

The firm sold 51,288 shares of WESCO Financial ( WCC, Financial), slicing 39.39% of the position and 2.35% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of WESCO averaged $125.40 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.23.

The Pittsburgh-based industrial distribution company has a GF Score of 89 based on rankings between 8 and 9 for the GuruFocus profitability rank, growth rank and momentum rank despite scores of just 5 for the GuruFocus financial strength rank and GF Value rank.

Microchip

The firm sold 54,947 shares of Microchip ( MCHP, Financial), reducing the position by 32.86% and its equity portfolio by 1.67%.

Shares of Microchip averaged $75.38 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.20.

The Chandler, Arizona-based semiconductor company has a GF Score of 90 based on rankings of 9 for the GuruFocus profitability rank and growth rank and a momentum rank of 7, despite financial strength and GF Value ranking just 5 out of 10.

Microsoft

The firm sold 13,360 shares of Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), chopping 29.90% of the position and 1.57% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Microsoft averaged $300.80 during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.10.

The Redmond, Washington-based software giant has a GF Score of 96 based on a GuruFocus profitability rank of 10, growth and momentum ranks of 9, a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 8 and a momentum rank of 6.

Apple

The firm sold 24,038 shares of Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), slicing 30.21% of the position and 1.49% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Apple averaged $168.23 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.14.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has a GF Score of 96 on the back of a GuruFocus profitability rank and growth rank of 10 despite the other three ranks ranging between 6 and 7.

Apple’s positive investing signs include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7, and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 97% of global competitors.