Park National Corp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, , Shopify Inc

Investment company Park National Corp Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, RPM International Inc, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, , Shopify Inc, Civista Bancshares Inc, PerkinElmer Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park National Corp . As of 2022Q1, Park National Corp owns 266 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Park National Corp (PRK) - 1,417,059 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 800,123 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 423,815 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 4,497,909 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 494,928 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

Park National Corp initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.25 and $121.71, with an estimated average price of $104.66. The stock is now traded at around $103.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $108.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1084.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $93.1 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $102.51. The stock is now traded at around $112.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,857 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $116.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 148,787 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $46.48 and $52.63, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 242,780 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 46.61%. The purchase prices were between $75.69 and $95.53, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $83.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 121,111 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 300.68%. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.35, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,924 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.51 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $27.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 166,044 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in Shell PLC by 136.66%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,324 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $43.71 and $54.29, with an estimated average price of $49.6.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Atlas Copco AB. The sale prices were between $45.84 and $70.9, with an estimated average price of $56.72.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $140.76 and $164.9, with an estimated average price of $152.45.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $72.49 and $97.74, with an estimated average price of $83.94.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.87%. The sale prices were between $90.74 and $115.37, with an estimated average price of $102.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Park National Corp still held 10,161 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Civista Bancshares Inc by 38.71%. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Park National Corp still held 23,275 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in DSV AS by 30.19%. The sale prices were between $85.2 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $98.7. The stock is now traded at around $96.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 2,965 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 28.07%. The sale prices were between $162.31 and $192.2, with an estimated average price of $177.72. The stock is now traded at around $171.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 2,050 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 21.36%. The sale prices were between $72.2 and $85.22, with an estimated average price of $79.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 14,388 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 54.5%. The sale prices were between $99.29 and $140.66, with an estimated average price of $117.35. The stock is now traded at around $102.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 2,108 shares as of 2022-03-31.