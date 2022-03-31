Park National Corp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, , Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: AMD, FIS, NVO, TSLA,
- Added Positions: PYPL, RDVY, CSCO, SCHW, TT, FPE, RPM, FVD, EMLP, XOM, WM, SHEL, SHEL, ACN, TDTT, ADI, BLK, ECL, SHW, QCOM, CMCSA, F, EL, MCD, SPGI, CSX, PFE, AMZN, DHI, CMG, QLC, MO, TSN, TJX, AMT, BSV, CRM, MU, ISRG, FYX, STZ, QQQ, AON, TILT, TLTE, VOO, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, AAPL, COP, CVX, INTC, PRK, GOOGL, FTSM, T, ADP, EMR, PG, SLB, TGT, DIS, ABBV, AZN, CVS, JNJ, FGD, GUNR, IVV, IYW, ADBE, CME, DHR, CIVB, HD, HON, IBM, MCK, MRK, PEP, V, DG, FB, BNDC, CB, AEP, ABC, BRK.B, BRO, CLX, CL, DUK, LLY, GD, GPC, HAL, HBAN, MDT, NVS, NUE, PKI, TSM, TXN, UPS, UNH, VZ, DSDVY, FEX, FNX, TLTD, ASML, A, ALL, AXP, AMP, BP, BLL, BMY, CP, CI, CINF, CTAS, ABEV, GLW, CCI, DTE, DEO, D, DD, FAST, FITB, BEN, GE, GILD, HLFN, ITW, SJM, KMB, KR, LMT, LOW, MTD, MS, NSRGY, NI, NOK, OKE, PAYX, PEG, RMD, RIO, SNA, SO, TRV, STE, SYY, UNP, RTX, WMT, ANTM, WFC, WEC, RYCEY, MA, BX, DFS, LULU, EXPGY, PM, CSLLY, LZAGY, LVMUY, AVGO, GM, AAGIY, AMADY, CAIXY, ICLR, SXYAY, GOOG, YUMC, UNCRY, DOW, ALC, CTVA, EFA, GQRE, IYH, NFRA, QCLN,
- Sold Out: RDS.B, SHOP, KWR, IEFA, TEAM, EPAM, ATLKY, WBA, UL, SBUX, PLD, BBWI, LEG, MNST, GIS, FNF, FDX, EW, BASFY, WTRG, APH, SMFG,
- Park National Corp (PRK) - 1,417,059 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 800,123 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 423,815 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 4,497,909 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 494,928 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
Park National Corp initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.25 and $121.71, with an estimated average price of $104.66. The stock is now traded at around $103.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Park National Corp initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $108.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Park National Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1084.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Park National Corp initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $93.1 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $102.51. The stock is now traded at around $112.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,857 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Park National Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $116.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 148,787 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Park National Corp added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $46.48 and $52.63, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 242,780 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Park National Corp added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 46.61%. The purchase prices were between $75.69 and $95.53, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $83.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 121,111 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Park National Corp added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 300.68%. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.35, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,924 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)
Park National Corp added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.51 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $27.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 166,044 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Shell PLC (SHEL)
Park National Corp added to a holding in Shell PLC by 136.66%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,324 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: (RDS.B)
Park National Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Park National Corp sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Park National Corp sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $43.71 and $54.29, with an estimated average price of $49.6.Sold Out: Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY)
Park National Corp sold out a holding in Atlas Copco AB. The sale prices were between $45.84 and $70.9, with an estimated average price of $56.72.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Park National Corp sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $140.76 and $164.9, with an estimated average price of $152.45.Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Park National Corp sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $72.49 and $97.74, with an estimated average price of $83.94.Reduced: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Park National Corp reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.87%. The sale prices were between $90.74 and $115.37, with an estimated average price of $102.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Park National Corp still held 10,161 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB)
Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Civista Bancshares Inc by 38.71%. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Park National Corp still held 23,275 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: DSV AS (DSDVY)
Park National Corp reduced to a holding in DSV AS by 30.19%. The sale prices were between $85.2 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $98.7. The stock is now traded at around $96.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 2,965 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Park National Corp reduced to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 28.07%. The sale prices were between $162.31 and $192.2, with an estimated average price of $177.72. The stock is now traded at around $171.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 2,050 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 21.36%. The sale prices were between $72.2 and $85.22, with an estimated average price of $79.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 14,388 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 54.5%. The sale prices were between $99.29 and $140.66, with an estimated average price of $117.35. The stock is now traded at around $102.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 2,108 shares as of 2022-03-31.
