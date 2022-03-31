New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys S&P Global Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Range Resources Corp, Sells , , Molina Healthcare Inc

New Purchases: RRC, VOYA, EEFT, PDCE, GTLS, ONB, CEG, WTS, CALX, BRBR,

RRC, VOYA, EEFT, PDCE, GTLS, ONB, CEG, WTS, CALX, BRBR, Added Positions: SPGI, AMD, WBS, WOLF, EQT, GPS, CNP, ILMN, PKI, SLG, UDR, PSX, NCLH, BKR,

SPGI, AMD, WBS, WOLF, EQT, GPS, CNP, ILMN, PKI, SLG, UDR, PSX, NCLH, BKR, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, FB, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, MOH, BRK.B, NVDA, NDSN, BAC, HD, JPM, PG, UNH, V, JNJ, WFC, MA, ABT, ACN, ADBE, CSCO, CMCSA, XOM, LOW, ORCL, PFE, DIS, TSLA, PYPL, T, AXP, AMAT, BMY, CVX, CI, C, KO, COST, DHR, LLY, NEE, HON, INTC, INTU, MCD, MRK, MS, NVR, NFLX, NKE, PEP, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, CRM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, RTX, VZ, WMT, PM, AVGO, CHTR, ABBV, MMM, CB, PLD, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, ALL, MO, AIG, AMT, AMP, AMGN, APH, ADI, AON, AZO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BK, BDX, BLK, BA, BSX, CSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CME, CL, COP, STZ, CCI, DE, DXCM, DLTR, D, DD, DUK, ETN, ECL, EW, EMR, EQIX, EL, EXC, FDX, FISV, F, FCX, GD, GE, GILD, GPN, GS, LHX, HPQ, HUM, IBM, ITW, TT, ICE, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, KSS, MDLZ, LH, LRCX, LEN, LMT, MMC, MCK, MDT, MET, MTD, MU, MCO, NSC, NOC, NUE, ORLY, PNC, PGR, PRU, PSA, ROP, SBAC, SHW, SPG, SO, TRV, SYK, SNPS, TJX, USB, VRTX, WM, ANTM, WTW, XRX, YUM, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, DFS, TEL, MSCI, DG, NXPI, GM, HCA, MPC, NOW, ZTS, IQV, SYF, MRNA, DOW, CARR, AOS, AES, ABMD, AAP, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALGN, LNT, HES, AEE, AEP, ABC, AME, IVZ, ANSS, APA, ADM, ARW, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AVB, AVY, BLL, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BWA, BXP, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, PARA, CF, CHRW, CMS, CTRA, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CMA, DXC, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DVN, DLR, DISCA, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EOG, EMN, DISH, EIX, EA, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, RE, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FAST, FRT, FITB, BEN, GRMN, IT, GIS, GPC, HAL, MNST, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HOLX, HRL, HST, HBAN, MTCH, IEX, IDXX, INCY, IFF, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, K, KEY, KMB, KIM, KR, LKQ, LVS, BBWI, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCHP, MAA, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, NEM, NI, ES, NTRS, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PENN, PBCT, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, PFG, PEG, PHM, PWR, DGX, RJF, O, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, ROST, RCL, POOL, SIVB, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SBNY, SWKS, SNA, LUV, SWK, STT, STE, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UAA, URI, UHS, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAT, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WEC, WYNN, XEL, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, L, TDG, LDOS, IPGP, BR, DAL, AWK, ULTA, DISCK, LOPE, FTNT, VRSK, GNRC, CBOE, LYB, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HII, MOS, FBHS, XYL, APTV, EPAM, ENPH, PNR, FANG, CDW, NWS, NWSA, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, AAL, PAYC, ANET, CFG, CZR, KEYS, QRVO, SEDG, ETSY, KHC, HPE, UA, FTV, LW, HWM, IR, CDAY, FOXA, FOX, CTVA, AMCR, OTIS, OGN,

AAPL, MSFT, FB, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, MOH, BRK.B, NVDA, NDSN, BAC, HD, JPM, PG, UNH, V, JNJ, WFC, MA, ABT, ACN, ADBE, CSCO, CMCSA, XOM, LOW, ORCL, PFE, DIS, TSLA, PYPL, T, AXP, AMAT, BMY, CVX, CI, C, KO, COST, DHR, LLY, NEE, HON, INTC, INTU, MCD, MRK, MS, NVR, NFLX, NKE, PEP, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, CRM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, RTX, VZ, WMT, PM, AVGO, CHTR, ABBV, MMM, CB, PLD, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, ALL, MO, AIG, AMT, AMP, AMGN, APH, ADI, AON, AZO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BK, BDX, BLK, BA, BSX, CSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CME, CL, COP, STZ, CCI, DE, DXCM, DLTR, D, DD, DUK, ETN, ECL, EW, EMR, EQIX, EL, EXC, FDX, FISV, F, FCX, GD, GE, GILD, GPN, GS, LHX, HPQ, HUM, IBM, ITW, TT, ICE, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, KSS, MDLZ, LH, LRCX, LEN, LMT, MMC, MCK, MDT, MET, MTD, MU, MCO, NSC, NOC, NUE, ORLY, PNC, PGR, PRU, PSA, ROP, SBAC, SHW, SPG, SO, TRV, SYK, SNPS, TJX, USB, VRTX, WM, ANTM, WTW, XRX, YUM, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, DFS, TEL, MSCI, DG, NXPI, GM, HCA, MPC, NOW, ZTS, IQV, SYF, MRNA, DOW, CARR, AOS, AES, ABMD, AAP, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALGN, LNT, HES, AEE, AEP, ABC, AME, IVZ, ANSS, APA, ADM, ARW, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AVB, AVY, BLL, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BWA, BXP, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, PARA, CF, CHRW, CMS, CTRA, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CMA, DXC, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DVN, DLR, DISCA, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EOG, EMN, DISH, EIX, EA, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, RE, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FAST, FRT, FITB, BEN, GRMN, IT, GIS, GPC, HAL, MNST, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HOLX, HRL, HST, HBAN, MTCH, IEX, IDXX, INCY, IFF, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, K, KEY, KMB, KIM, KR, LKQ, LVS, BBWI, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCHP, MAA, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, NEM, NI, ES, NTRS, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PENN, PBCT, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, PFG, PEG, PHM, PWR, DGX, RJF, O, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, ROST, RCL, POOL, SIVB, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SBNY, SWKS, SNA, LUV, SWK, STT, STE, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UAA, URI, UHS, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAT, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WEC, WYNN, XEL, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, L, TDG, LDOS, IPGP, BR, DAL, AWK, ULTA, DISCK, LOPE, FTNT, VRSK, GNRC, CBOE, LYB, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HII, MOS, FBHS, XYL, APTV, EPAM, ENPH, PNR, FANG, CDW, NWS, NWSA, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, AAL, PAYC, ANET, CFG, CZR, KEYS, QRVO, SEDG, ETSY, KHC, HPE, UA, FTV, LW, HWM, IR, CDAY, FOXA, FOX, CTVA, AMCR, OTIS, OGN, Sold Out: INFO, XLNX, CONE, CIT, STL, CRNC, CMP, JACK, UE,

Santa Fe, NM, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P Global Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Range Resources Corp, Voya Financial Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, sells , , Molina Healthcare Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Nordson Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. As of 2022Q1, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 905 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+mexico+educational+retirement+board/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 901,564 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 435,947 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,465 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 48,700 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,481 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.82 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $68.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 51,800 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $146.04, with an estimated average price of $127.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.54 and $186.47, with an estimated average price of $139.98. The stock is now traded at around $174.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.1 and $77.81, with an estimated average price of $61.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Old National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 40.27%. The purchase prices were between $373.37 and $461.1, with an estimated average price of $407.24. The stock is now traded at around $407.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,586 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $108.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 95,050 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 99.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $55.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,314 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Gap Inc by 235.90%. The purchase prices were between $13.57 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $15.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $105.52 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $116.3.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $53.5 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $53.5.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $26.29 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $29.9 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $49.38.