New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys S&P Global Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Range Resources Corp, Sells , , Molina Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: RRC, VOYA, EEFT, PDCE, GTLS, ONB, CEG, WTS, CALX, BRBR,
- Added Positions: SPGI, AMD, WBS, WOLF, EQT, GPS, CNP, ILMN, PKI, SLG, UDR, PSX, NCLH, BKR,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, FB, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, MOH, BRK.B, NVDA, NDSN, BAC, HD, JPM, PG, UNH, V, JNJ, WFC, MA, ABT, ACN, ADBE, CSCO, CMCSA, XOM, LOW, ORCL, PFE, DIS, TSLA, PYPL, T, AXP, AMAT, BMY, CVX, CI, C, KO, COST, DHR, LLY, NEE, HON, INTC, INTU, MCD, MRK, MS, NVR, NFLX, NKE, PEP, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, CRM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, RTX, VZ, WMT, PM, AVGO, CHTR, ABBV, MMM, CB, PLD, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, ALL, MO, AIG, AMT, AMP, AMGN, APH, ADI, AON, AZO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BK, BDX, BLK, BA, BSX, CSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CME, CL, COP, STZ, CCI, DE, DXCM, DLTR, D, DD, DUK, ETN, ECL, EW, EMR, EQIX, EL, EXC, FDX, FISV, F, FCX, GD, GE, GILD, GPN, GS, LHX, HPQ, HUM, IBM, ITW, TT, ICE, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, KSS, MDLZ, LH, LRCX, LEN, LMT, MMC, MCK, MDT, MET, MTD, MU, MCO, NSC, NOC, NUE, ORLY, PNC, PGR, PRU, PSA, ROP, SBAC, SHW, SPG, SO, TRV, SYK, SNPS, TJX, USB, VRTX, WM, ANTM, WTW, XRX, YUM, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, DFS, TEL, MSCI, DG, NXPI, GM, HCA, MPC, NOW, ZTS, IQV, SYF, MRNA, DOW, CARR, AOS, AES, ABMD, AAP, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALGN, LNT, HES, AEE, AEP, ABC, AME, IVZ, ANSS, APA, ADM, ARW, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AVB, AVY, BLL, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BWA, BXP, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, PARA, CF, CHRW, CMS, CTRA, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CMA, DXC, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DVN, DLR, DISCA, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EOG, EMN, DISH, EIX, EA, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, RE, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FAST, FRT, FITB, BEN, GRMN, IT, GIS, GPC, HAL, MNST, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HOLX, HRL, HST, HBAN, MTCH, IEX, IDXX, INCY, IFF, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, K, KEY, KMB, KIM, KR, LKQ, LVS, BBWI, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCHP, MAA, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, NEM, NI, ES, NTRS, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PENN, PBCT, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, PFG, PEG, PHM, PWR, DGX, RJF, O, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, ROST, RCL, POOL, SIVB, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SBNY, SWKS, SNA, LUV, SWK, STT, STE, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UAA, URI, UHS, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAT, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WEC, WYNN, XEL, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, L, TDG, LDOS, IPGP, BR, DAL, AWK, ULTA, DISCK, LOPE, FTNT, VRSK, GNRC, CBOE, LYB, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HII, MOS, FBHS, XYL, APTV, EPAM, ENPH, PNR, FANG, CDW, NWS, NWSA, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, AAL, PAYC, ANET, CFG, CZR, KEYS, QRVO, SEDG, ETSY, KHC, HPE, UA, FTV, LW, HWM, IR, CDAY, FOXA, FOX, CTVA, AMCR, OTIS, OGN,
- Sold Out: INFO, XLNX, CONE, CIT, STL, CRNC, CMP, JACK, UE,
For the details of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+mexico+educational+retirement+board/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 901,564 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 435,947 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,465 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 48,700 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,481 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.82 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $68.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 51,800 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $146.04, with an estimated average price of $127.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.54 and $186.47, with an estimated average price of $139.98. The stock is now traded at around $174.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.1 and $77.81, with an estimated average price of $61.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Old National Bancorp (ONB)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Old National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 40.27%. The purchase prices were between $373.37 and $461.1, with an estimated average price of $407.24. The stock is now traded at around $407.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,586 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $108.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 95,050 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 99.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $55.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,314 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Gap Inc (GPS)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Gap Inc by 235.90%. The purchase prices were between $13.57 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $15.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: (XLNX)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.Sold Out: (INFO)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $105.52 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $116.3.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.Sold Out: (CIT)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $53.5 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $53.5.Sold Out: (STL)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $26.29 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $28.16.Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $29.9 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $49.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD. Also check out:
1. NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD keeps buying