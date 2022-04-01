BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing

Proceeds to Drill Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Discovery at Thompson Knolls Project in SW Utah, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / BCM Resources Corporation ( TSXV:B, Financial), is pleased to announce a Non-Brokered private placement financing for proceeds of up to C$2,200,000 through the issuance of up to 10,000,000 units ("Units") priced at C$0.22 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.33 for one year from the date of issue.

All the securities issuable will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to continue the ongoing drilling exploration program, led by the Company's President, Dr. Sergei Diakov at BCM's Thompson Knolls (TK) Property and for general corporate purposes.

The financing is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will pay Finder's Fees of 5% cash and 5% Brokers warrants.

BCM Resources Corp has the right to earn a 60% interest in the TK project. TK is a new Porphyry discovery in SW Utah with Cu-Au-Mo mineralization in quartz monzonite porphyry in associated potassic and phyllic alteration

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at [email protected]

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Dale McClanaghan"

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations,

Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 222

[email protected]

www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/695742/BCM-Resources-Corporation-Announces-Financing



