Elm Advisors, Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Added Positions: SCHX,

SCHX, Reduced Positions: VEU, VTI, IVV, SPY, AAPL, MDY, VB, VOO, VV, IJR, VNQ, IWR, VTV, VO, VXUS, QQQ, VEA, VWO, VSS, IWM, MSFT, SCZ, XLK, VTEB, VBR, CVX, BND, BIL, EFA, IJS, GWX, MCD, JPM, DE, AMAT, BRK.B, VTIP, DOV, PEP, BSV,

VEU, VTI, IVV, SPY, AAPL, MDY, VB, VOO, VV, IJR, VNQ, IWR, VTV, VO, VXUS, QQQ, VEA, VWO, VSS, IWM, MSFT, SCZ, XLK, VTEB, VBR, CVX, BND, BIL, EFA, IJS, GWX, MCD, JPM, DE, AMAT, BRK.B, VTIP, DOV, PEP, BSV, Sold Out: BRK.A, AMZN, SHW, PG, WM, COST, UNP, GD, JNJ, IBB, INTC, IBM, DJCO, MRK, WEC, MMM, KO, GPC, FDX, A, HPQ, IJH, LOW, CMCSA, ORI, EWJ, EEM, BAC, CL, CWT, VUG, KMB, IWC, PYPL, BMY, UPS, TGT, ETR, SCHV, KEYS, AME, PFE, IEV, GIS, HPE,

Burlingame, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Advisors, Llc. As of 2022Q1, Elm Advisors, Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ELM ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 152,327 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.22% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 36,863 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.37% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 12,466 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.25% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,048 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.1% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,867 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.74%

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $454300 and $539180, with an estimated average price of $485284.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $233.59 and $339.12, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $143.22 and $164.21, with an estimated average price of $156.55.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $140.6 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $477.32 and $576.47, with an estimated average price of $524.27.

Elm Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.22%. The sale prices were between $53.35 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.28%. Elm Advisors, Llc still held 152,327 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.37%. The sale prices were between $209.25 and $242.21, with an estimated average price of $224.12. The stock is now traded at around $228.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.27%. Elm Advisors, Llc still held 36,863 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.1%. The sale prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $454.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.18%. Elm Advisors, Llc still held 11,048 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 51.74%. The sale prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $452.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.07%. Elm Advisors, Llc still held 10,867 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 81.54%. The sale prices were between $150.62 and $182.01, with an estimated average price of $168.23. The stock is now traded at around $174.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.73%. Elm Advisors, Llc still held 6,265 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 60.95%. The sale prices were between $458.16 and $520.47, with an estimated average price of $485.56. The stock is now traded at around $493.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.51%. Elm Advisors, Llc still held 5,582 shares as of 2022-03-31.