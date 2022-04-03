HII Launches National Security Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759)

PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) launched the Legend-class national security cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) on Saturday at the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division. Launching Calhoun is the first of a series of significant milestone events in bringing the ship to life.



“The national security cutters are critically important to the safety and security of our country,” said Kari Wilkinson, president of HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division. “I am very proud of our NSC team who continues to build efficiencies into a mature program line to deliver the Coast Guard’s most advanced cutters. Our shipbuilders are proud and honored to build these magnificent ships, and we know that this ship named after the first Master Chief Petty of the Coast Guard, Charles L. Calhoun, has special meaning for the U.S. Coast Guard.”

With the assistance of tugs, Calhoun came off the floating dry dock Saturday, after first being translated via Ingalls’ rail car system. The dock was moved away from the pier and then ballasted to float off the ship.

Ingalls Shipbuilding is the sole designer and provider of the Coast Guard Legend-class national security cutter. The flagship of the Coast Guard fleet, NSCs are capable of embarking and supporting a wide range of Coast Guard, Navy and NATO manned and unmanned aircraft. NSCs have proven to be ideal platforms for drug interdiction, global illegal fishing, disaster relief and defense support operations.

Ingalls has delivered nine Legend-class NSCs, and two more are under construction. In November of 2020, the ninth NSC, Stone (WMSL 758), was delivered to the Coast Guard and proceeded to conduct an unprecedented 68-day shakedown patrol, which resulted in a drug bust within two weeks of sail away and an extensive illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing enforcement patrol off the coast of South America. Calhoun, the 10th NSC, is scheduled to be christened at Ingalls Shipbuilding in June 2022 and expected to be delivered in early 2023.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/nsc-calhoun-launch.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

