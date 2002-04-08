Iris Energy to Participate at Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit on April 13, 2022

SYDNEY, Australia, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited ( IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable Bitcoin miner which is building an institutional-grade infrastructure platform with 15 EH/s of secured miners (10 EH/s expected to be operational by early 2023); announced today that that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit on Wednesday, April 13.



Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, will be participating in a panel discussion on Bitcoin mining and will be available for 1x1 meetings with institutional investors. For more information about the conference or to request a 1x1 meeting, please contact a Cowen sales representative.

The Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit is a virtual event taking place on April 12-13, 2022. The event is focused on cryptocurrencies & digital assets, North American listed miners who are poised to take increasing share of network hash rate, holding key advantages with access to capital markets, operations in low-risk jurisdictions, and ESG commitments.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

Focus on low-cost renewables : Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities

Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply : Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and specialized data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets

Seasoned management team : Iris Energy's team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers





