Faraday Future Announces New Brand Campaign as It Partners with Top Global Industry Suppliers to Build the California-Manufactured Techluxury FF 91 EV

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, launched its “Born in California. Global DNA” brand campaign showcasing the company’s global partners for its flagship vehicle, the ultimate techluxury FF 91. The FF 91 is designed and built in California by the company’s global employees supported by FF co-creators, with technology from top-tier suppliers across the globe. FF is on track to launch the FF 91 in Q3 2022.

“Our ‘Born in California. Global DNA’ campaign highlights our global sourcing which helped us create an EV unlike any other before it,” said Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of Faraday Future. “While we are manufacturing the FF 91 in California, the vehicle has global DNA. We have assembled the best the industry has to offer, representing the highest quality product, with delivery to our first users expected in Q3 of this year.”

The flagship FF 91 was designed in the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, engineered in Los Angeles and Silicon Valley, and is being produced in the Hanford, Calif. manufacturing plant. The FF 91’s “Global DNA” reflects the talent at FF and across the globe, with support from top-tier suppliers from countries such as Italy, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, China, Belgium, Switzerland and more.

To commemorate the production achievements of the FF 91, the company launched the ieMedals campaign. With each production-intent vehicle manufactured in the months leading up to the FF 91’s SOP, FF will honor a different supplier in the FF 91 family from around the globe with a unique ieMedal. Users on the FF Intelligent App can earn ieMedals by completing specific tasks or by participating in co-creation challenges. The ieMedals are electronic awards added to users FFID accounts on the FF Intelligent App.

To find out more, and to participate in the ieMedals campaign, Futurists can download the FF Intelligent APP at: https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fid1454187098 or https%3A%2F%2Fplay.google.com%2Fstore%2Fapps%2Fdetails%3Fid%3Dcom.faradayfuture.online.

FF is a high- end, high-performance, luxury, intelligent EV manufacturer poised to reset driver and passenger experience expectations. The company has marked its fourth manufacturing milestone by launching production-intent vehicles, which completes the final engineering certification and validation prior to the start of production in Q3 2022. As FF moves through the production-intent build process, the company is featuring each of these new builds to highlight the global supply partners that make this car unique.

Learn more about the campaign here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com%2Fus%2Fborn-in-ca%2F

Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF Intelligent APP or FF.com at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com%2Fus%2Freserve.

Download the new FF Intelligent APP at: https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fid1454187098 or https%3A%2F%2Fplay.google.com%2Fstore%2Fapps%2Fdetails%3Fid%3Dcom.faradayfuture.online.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class-defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

