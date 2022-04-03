Mimecast Opens Office in Singapore to Continue Expansion in APAC

Stanley Hsu Appointed as Regional Vice President to drive growth

SINGAPORE, April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Email security and cyber resilience company Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), has today announced it is continuing its expansion in APAC by establishing an office in Singapore as a regional hub for focus on South-East Asia. The company has appointed Stanley Hsu as its Regional Vice President, to help improve the cybersecurity posture of organisations and supply chains, in this expansion in the APAC region. For Mimecast, South-East Asia is a focused strategic growth market. Organisations in this region are experiencing rapid digital transformation, and as cybercrime becomes a growing concern for governments and businesses alike, cybersecurity needs to be a core component in their transformation journeys.



In his new role, Hsu will report directly to Nick Lennon, Vice President APAC, Mimecast, and will be responsible for building teams to help drive product revenues, increase adoption of Mimecast’s cloud-based solutions, and enhance customer success. Mimecast is in a strong position to serve the businesses of APAC, with its global, leading email security and resilience solutions. The company’s experience in supporting tens of thousands of organisations globally, including more than 20,000 customers who require resilience solutions for Microsoft 365 and other email solutions, make them a vendor of choice for businesses in the region.

Mimecast’s annual survey of global IT and cyber security professionals for ‘ The State of Email Security Report ’, revealed that 84% of the companies in Singapore are receiving an increased number of email-based threats -- the largest increase from the 12 countries included in the 2022 findings.

“Stanley Hsu joins us at a time when organisations are realising the significance of cybersecurity and making it a part of their boardroom discussions. With his extensive knowledge of the industry and the region, we believe he is in a strong position to guide customers to optimise their security infrastructure, help reduce risk and increase compliance,” said Lennon.

Hsu has spent more than 25 years in the cybersecurity industry, holding sales and leadership positions in organisations such as EMC Software Group, McAfee, Darktrace and Illumio to name a few.

In the past, businesses focused only on protecting their critical assets and data. However, the hybrid working model – introduced and sustained since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic – has contributed to an increase in the number of connected devices and remote workers. This has led to a larger attack surface and a greater need to educate organisations and end users about the importance of increased vigilance. As security leaders work to mitigate risk and replace legacy solutions with robust cloud-centric security architectures, Mimecast is a valuable partner to help them solve the number one threat vector: email.

“As employees continue to communicate in innovative ways, as they adapt to the future of work, there are increased security risks across email and collaboration tools. The State of Email Security report found that Singapore respondents were the most concerned about employees making serious security mistakes using personal email (88%) and collaboration tools (81%). Mimecast is strongly positioned to support regional efforts to strengthen the defences of organisations, build resilience and create a safe digital environment to succeed,” said Stanley Hsu, Regional Vice President, SEA, Mimecast. “I’m excited to be a part of the Mimecast team and look forward to accelerating growth and expanding our business in a disruptive market.”

Over the next few years, Mimecast will continue its regional expansion of APAC. The demand for cybersecurity solutions is expected to come from industry sectors that are witnessing rapid digital adoption.

Mimecast aims to quickly build its channel partner ecosystem across SEA, through regional distribution. The company will work closely to align with regional Value-Added Resellers, System Integrators and Managed Service Providers to help improve the cyber resilience posture of end-user organisations.



