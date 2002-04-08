STMicroelectronics and SEONG JI INDUSTRIAL announce new LPWA module using STM32 wireless microcontroller

Geneva, Switzerland and Seoul, Korea, April 4, 2022 – STMicroelectronics (: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and SEONG JI INDUSTRIAL (SeongJi), a global one-stop supplier of state-of-the-art wireless connectivity modules, today announced the LSM module series for sub-GHz LPWAN from SeongJi powered by ST’s STM32WL, the world’s first Sigfox and LoRa System-on-Chip (SoC).

The STM32WL-powered LSM100A, LSM110A, and LSM200A modules combine small size, low power consumption, and cost efficiency to optimize sub-GHz wireless connectivity across a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. The modules support both Sigfox and LoRa LPWAN technologies.

The LSM100A supports RC1, RC3, RC5, RC6, and RC7 Sigfox frequency bands, while the LSM110A supports RC2 and RC4 bands and the LSM200A supports the Sigfox Monarch feature. These modules are also available in API (application programming interface)-enabled variants that allow the integration of the customer’s firmware inside the module. The LSM100A/110A module size is 14.0mm x 15.0mm x2.8mm with the half-through hole type for easy soldering on the customer’s board. The LSM100A and LSM110A are pin-to-pin compatible, so they can be easily replaced depending on the target market.

For LoRa connectivity, the LSM100A operates at 863 – 923MHz, while the LSM110A operates at 902 - 928MHz and the LSM200A works in all frequency bands from 863 to 928MHz. All modules support both LoRaWAN and P2P and are certified for Sigfox Verified, LoRaWAN, as well as CE and FCC approvals.

“With the steep growth of the IoT segment, we have found the STM32WL SoC the best solution for us as it offers ultra-low-power consumption and cost effectiveness, as well as support for both Sigfox and LoRa. As a global supplier of state-of-the-art wireless-connectivity modules, we believe our new module series with the STM32WL SoC inside will be a game-changer in the LPWA market where low power, compact size, and low cost are essential,” said JinDuk Kim, Vice President at Seong Ji Industrial Co., Ltd.

“SeongJi is a key enabler in the LPWA segment as a module supplier. Our collaboration on the development of their new LPWA module series has leveraged all strengths of the STM32WL SoC such as multiple modulations, dual-power amplifier, and wide frequency range so the new modules can support both LoRa and Sigfox in all markets across the world,” said Arnaud Julienne, Vice President, Head of Marketing and Applications of MDG, IoT/AI Competence Center and Digital Marketing, Asia Pacific Region, STMicroelectronics.

STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

About SEONG JI INDUSTRIAL

Since established in 1985, Seong Ji Industrial Co., Ltd. has been growing to be a global one-stop supplier from R&D to manufacturing for IoT modules as well as producing harnesses, cables, mobile accessory products for the global customers. We are providing not only for IoT and LPWA (Sigfox/LoRa) modules but also Tracker devices to global customers. As well as module business, we are supporting OEM/ODM business together for the global customers with cost-effective and highly qualified service. We will always be with you as a great partner with unlimited possibilities to connecting tomorrow. You can visit http://www.seongji.co.kr/ for further information.

