Asetek SimSports™ Unveils High-Performance High-Value Forte™ Sim Racing Pedal Set

Sim Racers Can Now Choose Between Extreme Performance Hydraulic or Advanced Load-Cell Brake Pedals from Asetek for Immersive Sim Racing

AALBORG, Denmark, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today unveiled its high-performance Forte™ Throttle and Brake Pedal Set for immersive sim racing. Forte means "strong" and with the Forte™ Pedal Set from Asetek SimSports™, aspiring sim racers will be able to experience high-end pedals for immersive racing at a very competitive price point, while still providing a true racecar feel.

The high-end, high-value Forte™ sim racing pedals with Asetek's proprietary 2-stage MLCPC™ (Mechanical Load Cell Powered Cylinder) load-cell braking technology provide precise braking and incorporate the sleek design from the Invicta™ pedals, along with custom-made RaceHub™ software for quick and easy adjustments and calibration. The Forte™ Throttle and Brake pedals are compatible with the optional Invicta™ Clutch pedal and include several aspects of the premium-performance Invicta™ Throttle and Brake Pedal Set from Asetek SimSports™.

Forte™ Throttle and Brake Pedals Feature Set:

Custom designed load-cell solution measuring pedal force

MLCPC™ technology ensures the 2-stage braking system enabling perfect trail braking and gained lap time

Identical high-performance design to Asetek SimSports™ Invicta™ pedals

High-precision, hall-effect sensor-based throttle

Forte™ pedals feature smooth pedal plates for a more comfortable feeling for sim racing without shoes

Learn more about the high-performance Forte™ Throttle and Brake Pedal Set in the video entitled "First Look Asetek SimSports Forte Load Cell Pedals," with Will Ford of Boosted Media.

If desired, Forte™ pedal owners will be able to upgrade their pedals to the Invicta™ T.H.O.R.P.™ (Twin Hydraulic Opposing Rapid Pistons) system and replace the Forte™ pedal plates with Invicta™ pedal plates, for the ultimate experience of driving a real racecar. The Forte™ to Invicta™ Pedal Upgrade Kit is expected to be available for purchase in 2022.

Sim racers can place their pre-orders by going to https://www.asetek.com/simsports/webshop.

Asetek Forte™ Throttle and Brake Pedal Set is available for pre-order purchase now. Extremely competitively priced and fully immersive, the Forte™ pedals including the load-cell brake offer the performance level and quality of much higher priced solutions. The Forte™ Pedal Set with its custom-made RaceHub™ software will be available for €499.00 including VAT ( $499.00 excluding sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). Asetek expects to be shipping the Forte™ pedal set in June 2022 .

"When expanding our offering of sim racing pedals, it was key that we innovate a high-quality product that provides many of the benefits of our premium performance Invicta™ pedals, at a price point accessible to many more sim racers," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "With Forte™ pedals, sim racers can experience the thrill and feel of a real racecar, as well as simple customization and personalization, with a high-quality load-cell brake that will put them through their paces."

In addition to the Invicta™ and Forte™ sim racing pedals, Asetek SimSports™ will also offer wheel bases, steering wheels, shifters, and other end-user customization options.

Asetek prides itself on its credibility. Working with reviewers and influencers is an integral part of letting customers know our products will live up to everything they are designed and tested to do. When it comes to racing hardware reviews, advertising and ethics, Asetek joined the Conscious Advertising Network, a voluntary coalition of over 70 organizations to ensure that industry ethics catches up with modern advertising technology. More information can be found here: Asetek's Ethical Guidelines.



About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced the first of its products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

www.asetek.com

Media contacts

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+1 (408) 644-5616

