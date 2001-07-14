Signature Bank Ranked #2 in the U.S. in Three Categories of The National Law Journal's "Best Of" Survey for Fourth Consecutive Year

Signature+Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based, full-service commercial bank, announced today it ranked second in the nation in three categories of The+National+Law+Journal%26rsquo%3Bs+%26ldquo%3BBest+of%26rdquo%3B+2022+11%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+annual+readers%26rsquo%3B+poll. The categories include Business Bank, Private Bank and Attorney Escrow Services. This is the fourth consecutive year in which Signature Bank placed #2 nationally in all three categories of The National Law Journal’s annual survey.

Every year, The National Law Journal, an ALM-published national legal trade publication, polls the national legal community, affording readers and members of the legal community an opportunity to cast their votes for their choice in top providers across a range of services and goods available to the legal profession. The National Law Journal’s “Best of” survey showcases various types of businesses which serve the legal industry and stand out amongst their competitors.

The 2022 rankings revealed in the April 2022 edition of The National Law Journal reflect the votes of thousands of attorneys as well as other legal professionals across many legal-related categories. The voting process is a purely democratic one.

“We continue to place in the top nationally of these three banking categories because our founding, single-point-of-contact model is built on client-centric service and relationship-based banking. Over the years, we have established a strong footing within the legal arena by placing the relationships we forge at the forefront of our institution. The reputation we are proud to have earned throughout the country is continually communicated by the voice of the legal community in this ranking. We deeply appreciate those who took the time to vote for Signature Bank, which is a clear expression of their loyalty to our bankers and this institution,” explained Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo.

Signature Bank also was named #1 in the same three categories of the annual “Best of” 2021 ranking issued by the New York Law Journal, The National Law Journal’s sister publication. This was the 12th straight year where Signature Bank earned a top three position in one or more of these same categories in the New York Law Journal survey.

Additionally, Signature Bank earned a place in the “Best of” Hall of Fame of both The National Law Journal and the New York Law Journal readers’ polls. This honor is awarded only to those entities that continually placed in the same "Best of" categories for at least three of the past four years.

About Signature Bank

Signature+Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with+37+private+client+offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank reached $118.45 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. With $106.13 billion in deposits at year-end 2021, Signature Bank placed 19th on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits.

Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet%26trade%3B allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.signatureny.com.

