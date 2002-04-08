UAS Drone Subsidiary, Duke Robotics', Sniper Drone showcased at a leading International Airshow in the Asia Pacific Region

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAS Drone Corp. ( USDR), a leader in robotics technology and drone solutions, is pleased to announce that the Sniper Drone generated much interest at a leading reputable international airshow in Singapore.

“Our advanced robotic drone system is designed to serve the growing need for tech-solutions in the combat field, especially during these times of growing military tension and conflicts,” said Yossef Balucka CEO for UAS Drone Corp. “Demands for remote operated drone weapon systems is surging and following our strategic 2021 collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems Land Ltd. we believe that we are well positioned to meet these growing needs.”

About UAS Drone

In June 2020, UAS Drone Corp. ( USDR) completed the acquisition of Duke Robotics Inc. Duke Robotics is a forward-thinking company focused on bringing necessary products and solutions to the defense sector. Duke Robotics developed TIKAD, an advanced robotic system designed to serve the growing need for tech solutions in the combat field.

Duke Robotics' revolutionary stabilization technology enables remote, real-time and accurate firing of lightweight firearms and weaponry via an unmanned aerial platform (UAV). The proprietary and confidential complex kinematic algorithms address the crucial need of modern warfare to bear arms remotely on hostile targets without risk to the military personnel. We believe that troops can use TIKAD to handle potentially dangerous situations quickly and efficiently from the air. This technology also allows troops to potentially disarm a situation remotely, without ever deploying a ground presence. For more information about Duke Robotics, please visit www.dukeroboticsys.com or view documents that USDR files with the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. For example, when we discuss the potential interest that our Sniper Drone received at a leading reputable annual international airshow as well as our belief that we are in position to meet future demands for drone weapon systems. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the continued development of our products; the ability for Elbit to terminate the Agreement, or cease funding certain the development the TIKAD or the marketing, sales and production of the TIKAD, at its discretion; significant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Contact name: Yossef Balucka, CEO

Email address: [email protected]

Attachment