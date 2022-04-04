Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces Result of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB, OTCQB:POLBF, 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company') a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held at 11:00am today, all resolutions were duly passed with in excess of 99.9% approval.

-Ends-

Enquiries

Poolbeg Pharma Plc Jeremy Skillington, CEO Ian O'Connell, CFO +44 (0) 207 183 1499 finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Geoff Nash, James Thompson, Charlie Beeson, Richard Chambers, Sunila de Silva (ECM) +44 (0) 207 220 0500 Arden Partners PLC (Joint Broker) John Lewellyn-Lloyd, Louisa Waddell +44 (0) 207 614 5900 J&E Davy (Joint Broker) Anthony Farrell, Niall Gilchrist +353 (0) 1 679 6363 Instinctif Partners Melanie Toyne Sewell, Rozi Morris, Tim Field +44 (0) 20 7457 2020 [email protected]

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a capital light clinical model which aims to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the conventional biotech model. The Company, headquartered in London, is led by a team with a track record of creation and delivery of shareholder value and aspires to become a "one-stop shop" for Big Pharma seeking mid-stage products to license or acquire.

The Company is targeting the growing infectious disease market. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, infectious disease has become one of the fastest growing pharma markets and is expected to exceed $250bn by 2025.

With its initial assets from Open Orphan plc, an industry leading infectious disease and human challenge trials business, Poolbeg has access to knowledge, experience, and clinical data from over 20 years of human challenge trials. The Company is using these insights to acquire new assets as well as reposition clinical stage products, reducing spend and risk. Amongst its portfolio of exciting assets, Poolbeg has a small molecule immunomodulator for severe influenza (POLB 001); a first-in-class, intranasally administered RNA-based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections (POLB 002); and a vaccine for Melioidosis (POLB 003). The Company is also developing an oral vaccine delivery platform and is progressing two artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery programmes to accelerate the power of its human challenge model data and biobank.

For more information, please go to www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us @PoolbegPharma.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Poolbeg Pharma PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/695825/Poolbeg-Pharma-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM



