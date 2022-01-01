HFS Research Ranks Accenture #1 in Global Services Market for SAP S/4HANA®

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is ranked #1 overall in the recently released HFS+Top+10%3A+SAP+S%2F4HANA%26reg%3B+Services%2C+2022 report. This includes leading positions in Execution, Innovation, and HFS OneOffice™ alignment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005119/en/

Accenture is ranked #1 overall in the recently released HFS Top 10: SAP S/4HANA® Services, 2022 report. (Photo: Business Wire)

Covering all aspects of the value chain, the report assesses 11 service providers’ ability to consult, migrate, implement, and manage SAP S/4HANA® software across industries. As part of the evaluation, HFS assessed each service provider’s ability to transform an enterprise’s core business system to achieve the desired outcome. Accenture’s approach also aligns with the HFS OneOffice vision for applied digital transformation. This vision represents a mindset shift to collaborative cross-functional enterprise operations powered by an integrated stack of emerging tech that complements core technologies, natively automates processes, enables employees and customers, and powers decisions while breaking down legacy silos in the process.

“Our leadership position in this report recognizes Accenture’s ability to help our clients compress transformations into shorter timeframes and enable our clients to drive innovation in the cloud using SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP® Business Technology Platform and other cloud-native solutions,” said Caspar Borggreve, global lead, Accenture SAP Business Group. “For example, our SOAR+with+Accenture offering supports RISE with SAP with a combination of industry, functional, and technology solutions and expertise to help to deliver business value faster, cut costs and lower delivery risk, all while providing clients with a modern platform that supports growth and sustainability.”

HFS Research described Accenture as an innovative leader serving a vast number of industries with delivery excellence, highlighting multiple strengths:

End-to-end service offering: Accenture provides advisory-led, asset-powered services and solutions throughout clients’ SAP S/4HANA journey. The firm has extensive global reach and the ability to deliver at scale with excellence.

Accenture provides advisory-led, asset-powered services and solutions throughout clients’ SAP S/4HANA journey. The firm has extensive global reach and the ability to deliver at scale with excellence. Broad range of industry expertise: Accenture delivers SAP S/4HANA services and solutions across business functions and industries. Accenture co-develops and co-innovates with SAP and provides customized co-go-to-market solutions, apps, tools, and intellectual property for rapid implementation and migration.

Accenture delivers SAP S/4HANA services and solutions across business functions and industries. Accenture co-develops and co-innovates with SAP and provides customized co-go-to-market solutions, apps, tools, and intellectual property for rapid implementation and migration. Partner ecosystem: Accenture leverages its extensive partner ecosystem for its SAP S/4HANA engagements. The company invests in partners to deliver unique capabilities.

“Accenture secured the number one position in our SAP S/4HANA Top 10 study,” said Don Ryan, chief strategy officer, HFS Research. “The company’s consulting and execution experience is one of the notable differentiators in the SAP S/4HANA services space. Accenture's intelligent enterprise vision places the customer experience at the core of a more agile, connected, insight-driven human + machine experience and eliminates silos to achieve a unified experience. It aligns with the HFS OneOffice vision. Overall, Accenture has the right combination of execution and innovation capabilities to deliver at scale and continue to shine in this space.”

An excerpt of the HFS Research report is available here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sap.com%2Fcopyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005119/en/