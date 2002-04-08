Array Technologies to Supply Advanced Tracker Technology for the Largest Solar + Storage Project in the U.S.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies ( ARRY) (“Array”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, today announced it has entered into an agreement to supply nearly 1GW of DuraTrack® HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers for the Gemini solar project, which will be the largest operational solar + storage site in the U.S., according to Oakland-based developer Primergy Solar. The project will store over 1.4 GWh of solar power and is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion. Kiewit Power Constructors Co. (“Kiewit”) is serving as the engineering, procurement and construction firm on the project.



“As solar energy accounts for an increasing portion of the world’s electricity supply, energy storage will play a crucial role in optimizing renewables and ensuring power is available during periods of peak demand,” said Travis Rose, Chief Revenue Officer at Array Technologies. “Project Gemini is historic for its size and scale, and we are well-positioned to optimize it for maximum energy generation while limiting installation time, LCOE and maintenance requirements.”

Array’s trackers are scheduled to begin deliveries in Q2 of 2022 with project completion planned for the end of 2023. The project site will be located on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land in Overton, NV, 30 miles Northeast of Las Vegas, and will supply power to Nevada Energy, a public utility which generates, transmits, and distributes electric service in northern and southern Nevada.

The energy storage capabilities will enable the PV plant to discharge energy only when demand is high and supply is low, such as peak afternoon/evening hours in the summer. Gemini’s sophisticated control platform will use an energy management system (“EMS”) to determine the opportunity cost of discharging the battery compared to passing PV-generated energy directly to the grid. Gemini’s EMS will incorporate daily, seasonal, and yearly data into its decision-making capability.

“Kiewit is excited to bring our extensive EPC experience and capabilities to the Gemini solar project, which will feature Array’s innovative solar tracking technology,” said Chris Turnbull, president, Kiewit Power Constructors Co. “Gemini is a landmark project that will have a lasting impact on the availability of renewable energy sources in Nevada.”

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies ( ARRY) is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements as a result of a number of factors. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views only as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Karen Rand

505-314-6901

[email protected]