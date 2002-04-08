Aemetis Acquires $2 Million Property Near Keyes Ethanol Plant for Carbon Zero Projects

8.5 Acre Site for RNG and CCS Operations

CUPERTINO, CA, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. ( AMTX), a renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, today announced the acquisition of an 8.5-acre property on Faith Home Road for $2 million, located approximately 1/4 mile from the Aemetis Keyes renewable ethanol plant. The corner property is a strategic location for operations supporting the company’s Carbon Zero projects, including dairy renewable natural gas (RNG) and carbon capture and sequestration (CCS).

Sited adjacent to the existing Aemetis biogas pipeline, the property is ideally situated at the southeast intersection of Faith Home Road and Keyes Road, approximately 1/2 mile from California Highway 99, the major north-south route that runs through California’s Central Valley. The property is also approximately 1/2 mile from the Union Pacific Railroad. The property’s location and level terrain allow for easy access to the Aemetis Keyes facility and major transportation infrastructure.

Aemetis has completed construction and is currently commissioning a centralized gas cleanup facility and utility gas interconnect at the Keyes Ethanol plant where dairy biogas will be upgraded to RNG and injected into the utility gas pipeline through an interconnection with PG&E.

“The acquisition of the Faith Home property is a key milestone in our RNG and CCS project plans,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman, and CEO of Aemetis, Inc. “The site’s location close to the Keyes ethanol plant, adjacent to the existing Aemetis biogas pipeline and easily accessible to major highways is a major step toward deploying new and ongoing Carbon Zero activities,” added McAfee.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include negative carbon intensity fuels that can be used in passenger and cargo vehicles including trucks, buses and airplanes to replace petroleum products. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the development and construction of the RNG and CCS projects, our compliance with governmental programs, and our ability to access markets and funding to execute our business plan. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

