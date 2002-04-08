Nautilus Biotechnology to Present at EuPA and AACR Meetings

• Co-founder and Chief Scientist Parag Mallick, Ph.D., to present lecture at Annual Congress of the European Proteomics Association (EuPA)

SEATTLE, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. ( NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced presentations at the following leading scientific and medical conferences.

XIV Annual Congress of the European Proteomics Association (EuPA): Parag Mallick, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientist of Nautilus, is scheduled to present at EuPA, or the Proteomic Forum, in Leipzig, Germany on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. CET (4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. ET). Dr. Mallick’s presentation titled “Development of a Novel, Single-Molecule Proteomics Analysis Platform” will be held during the Emerging Technologies symposium in Room Händel.

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting: Greg Kapp, Ph.D., Associate Director of Applications Development at Nautilus, will present a poster titled “Toward comprehensive, single-molecule proteomics: Protein identification by short-epitope mapping” on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CT (7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET) in New Orleans, LA. Dr. Kapp’s poster presentation will take place in Section 21 during Session PO.CH03.01 - Proteomics, Signaling Networks, and Biomarker Discovery. The embargoed abstract will be released on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. CT (10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET) to registered meeting attendees.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

