VOYAGER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN APRIL INVESTOR EVENTS

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) today announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in April 2022:

April 5th – 9th – BTC 2022 in Miami
April 20th – 21st – NobleCon18
April 26th– ICR Virtual Crypto Panel
April 26th – 29th – Crypto Bahamas

For more information about investor events that Voyager will be participating in, please visit www.investvoyager.com/investorrelations/events.

About Voyager Digital Ltd

Publicly traded, Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 100 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.
Kevin Rodriguez
Investor Relations
(212) 547-8807
[email protected]

Voyager Public Relations Team
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=VA12045&sd=2022-04-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-announces-participation-in-april-investor-events-301516223.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

