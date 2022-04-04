THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® ACQUIRES MINORITY STAKE IN JEAN-GEORGES RESTAURANTS

PR Newswire

Expansion of Partnership with HHC Provides Renowned Restaurant and Hospitality Platform with Significant Growth Opportunity

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation ® (NYSE: HHC) and world-renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten today announced that HHC has invested $55 million in Jean-Georges Restaurants to acquire a minority stake in the company and to fund growth capital for Jean-Georges' expanding global business. HHC will have the right to acquire an additional ownership stake in the company. The existing Jean-Georges Restaurants management team will retain control of all day-to-day decision making. Jean-Georges Restaurants currently has over 40 hospitality offerings and a strong pipeline of new concepts.

"Working in close partnership with Jean-Georges at the Seaport in New York City, we experienced first-hand his team's exceptional ability to execute at the highest levels while growing a global business," said David O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "We see significant runway for Jean-Georges Restaurants to expand its worldwide capital-light restaurant management platform of food & beverage and other hospitality offerings. We look forward to contributing to their growth across HHC's national portfolio of large-scale, mixed-use communities."

The upcoming opening of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges marks a new chapter for Jean-Georges and HHC's partnership at the Seaport and is another significant milestone in the revitalization of the Lower Manhattan neighborhood and Pier 17. Inspired by New York City's history as a bustling commercial and maritime hub, the historic Tin Building has been meticulously preserved and restored as a culinary marketplace following a complete reconstruction of the entire pier to ensure its long-term resiliency and success.

"Over the past five years we have partnered with The Howard Hughes Corporation to create an extraordinary culinary destination at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan, including The Fulton restaurant and the new Tin Building culinary marketplace which will soon open," said Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. "Today we have expanded our partnership with HHC. I could not imagine a better company with which to introduce new Jean-Georges concepts and expand our restaurant and hospitality business, while ensuring that the unmatched food, service, and experience of a Jean-George restaurant will remain unchanged."

