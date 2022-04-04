CME Group Reports Q1 and March 2022 Market Statistics

PR Newswire

Q1 Overall ADV increased 19% and March ADV was up 12% year-over-year

Record Q1 Equity Index futures and options ADV

Record Q1 SOFR futures and options ADV and OI

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its Q1 and March 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 19% to 26 million contracts during the first quarter. March ADV increased 12% to 24.4 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Q1 2022 highlights across asset classes compared to Q1 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 30%, including: Record Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV of 1,603,701 contracts Record Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV of 1,366,489 contracts Record E-mini S&P 500 options ADV of 1,134,112 contracts Record Nasdaq-100 futures ADV of 733,796 contracts Record E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV of 266,524 contracts Record Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV of 234,155 contracts Record E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV of 39,710 contracts

Interest Rate ADV increased 21%, including: Record SOFR futures ADV of 1,199,590 contracts, with record open interest (OI) of 4,447,896 contracts on March 30 Record SOFR options ADV of 38,995 contracts, with record OI of 1,351,249 contracts on March 30 Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV of 287,147 contracts 30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 313%

Energy and Foreign Exchange ADV both increased 6%

Micro Ether futures ADV grew to 19,000 since their December 2021 launch

launch Options ADV increased 32% Equity Index options ADV grew 81% Interest Rate options ADV increased 23% Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 22% Energy options ADV rose 13% Metals options ADV gained 10% Agricultural ADV options were up 8%

ADV outside the United States increased 18% to 7.3 million contracts in Q1, including 28% growth in Latin America , 22% in Asia and 17% in EMEA

March 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 12 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 7.2 million contracts

Options ADV of 4.6 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.4 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.3 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1 million contracts

Metals ADV of 623,000 contracts

Additional March 2022 product highlights compared to March 2021 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 22% Record SOFR futures ADV of 1,600,102 contracts 30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 314% 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 70% 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 53% Eurodollar options ADV rose 29% 10-year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV rose 16%

Agricultural ADV increased 9% Chicago SRW Wheat options ADV increased 136% Corn options ADV increased 62%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 10%

Energy ADV increased 8% Micro WTI Crude Oil futures reached a record ADV of 226,304 contracts, having traded more than 16.8 million total contracts since their July 12 launch

Metals ADV increased 5% Gold options ADV increased 60% Micro Gold futures ADV increased 57% Copper options ADV increased 24% Platinum futures ADV increased 16%

Equity Index ADV increased 2% E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 69% Nikkei 225 futures ADV increased 20%

Ether futures ADV increased 425%

Options ADV increased 37% Equity Index options ADV increased 62% Metals options ADV increased 51% Agricultural options ADV increased 41% Interest Rate ADV increased 29% Energy options ADV increased 34% Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 21%

ADV outside the United States increased 10% to 7 million, including 31% growth in Latin America , 11% in Asia and 8% in EMEA

increased 10% to 7 million, including 31% growth in , 11% in and 8% in EMEA Micro E-mini futures and options represented 41% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 9% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV

Micro Ether futures had an ADV of 16,000 contracts

BrokerTec U.S. Repo ADNV increased 20% to $287B , European Repo ADNV increased 14% to €340B and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 11% to $148B

