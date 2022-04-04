Milk-Bone® Partners with Professional Basketball Star, Kevin Love, to Celebrate Dog Birthdays

PR Newswire

Milk-Bone® Launches New Birthday Dog Treat and Exclusive Birthday Club Sweepstakes

ORRVILLE, Ohio, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Milk-Bone® announced the launch of Milk-Bone® Birthday Cake Artificially Flavored Biscuits alongside a sweepstakes through its new Milk-Bone Birthday Club to make dog birthdays (or gotcha days!) extra special. To help celebrate, Milk-Bone is teaming up with Professional Basketball star Kevin Love – and his pup Vestry – as the official partner.

"My Vizsla, Vestry, is my number one companion, whether she's traveling to games alongside me or taking walks together when I'm home," said Kevin Love. "I love celebrating her as much as I can, even on her half birthday, which is this April. With Vestry being a big Milk-Bone fan, I'm excited to partner with the brand and help pet parents across the country celebrate their dogs on their special day."

As a new addition to the Birthday lineup, Milk-Bone Birthday Cake Artificially Flavored Biscuits will join the existing Flavor Snacks® Birthday Dog Treats. The new Milk-Bone Birthday Cake Artificially Flavored Biscuits bring maximum joy to dogs of all sizes with wholesome, tasty and crunchy treats that are great for dog birthday gifts and parties. The crunchy texture helps freshen breath and reduce tartar build-up — perfect for sloppy doggie kisses. Available in 8 ounces for $3.99 at major retailers, like Target.

The fun doesn't stop there because Milk-Bone Birthdays will be a year-round celebration! In addition to mouthwatering treats, Milk-Bone wants to make every dog's birthday the best day, so pet parents who sign up for the Birthday Club are automatically entered into a daily sweepstakes for a chance to win dog birthday swag. Each day, winners are selected to receive a birthday fun pack with dog-friendly party hats, big birthday banners, and even a Bonata – a pinata for pets! Owners will also receive tips and tricks to make their dog's big day "dog-some" via an e-newsletter.

"We know pet parents like Kevin Love agree our dogs have helped us through so much the past two years and are always looking for extra special ways to celebrate them, especially on birthdays or gotcha days," Linda Lockwood, Senior Brand Manager, Milk-Bone said. "Through Milk-Bone Birthdays, we're providing pet parents with all they need to give their dog the perfect birthday with new tasty and crunchy treats and the chance to spoil dogs with birthday swag."

To learn more about Milk-Bone Birthdays and where to buy the new Birthday Biscuit, visit: milkbone.com/birthdays. See Official Rules for complete details on the sweepstakes here: https://www.milkbone.com/dog-birthdays/sweepstakes/rules

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

