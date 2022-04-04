Nordstrom Announces Executive Leadership Team Retirements and New Appointments

PR Newswire

Scott Meden and Geevy S.K. Thomas to Retire

Ken Worzel Appointed Chief Customer Officer

Jamie Nordstrom Appointed Chief Stores Officer

SEATTLE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the retirements of Scott Meden, chief marketing officer (CMO), and Geevy S.K. Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack.

Throughout his 37-year career at Nordstrom, Meden has driven meaningful growth and value creation as general merchandising manager of shoes, president of Nordstrom Rack and, most recently, as CMO. Thomas has likewise made significant contributions to the company during his 39-year tenure, which includes overseeing the growth of Nordstrom Rack's sales from approximately $1.4 billion to $4.8 billion.

"We want to thank Scott and Geevy for their tremendous contributions to our company, our employees and our customers," said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer of Nordstrom, Inc. "Scott has been a selfless leader who always put our customers and our people at the center of everything we do. Geevy has been a dynamic force and helped create the close-knit culture for which Nordstrom is known. Few leaders have made such a meaningful impact on so many distinct aspects of our business. We're a better company because of their leadership and are grateful for their many years of outstanding service."

Nordstrom, Inc. also announced the appointments of Ken Worzel and Jamie Nordstrom to the newly created roles of chief customer officer and chief stores officer, respectively.

By centralizing the customer strategy under one leader and consolidating responsibility for store operations across Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, these expanded roles will better align operational oversight with the company's Closer to You strategy, which remains focused on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms.

As chief customer officer, Worzel will be responsible for the company's customer strategy across all touchpoints and will oversee the company's digital platforms, including e-commerce, digital operations, marketing, credit and the Nordy Club loyalty program. Since 2019, Worzel has served as chief operating officer. Previously, he served as executive vice president, strategy and development, and chief digital officer. During his tenure, Worzel has overseen significant growth of Nordstrom's digital businesses, which increased to 42 percent of total sales in fiscal year 2021, and has been the architect of the company's Closer to You strategy. Worzel will continue to report to Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc.

As chief stores officer, Jamie Nordstrom will now oversee operations strategy and execution for Nordstrom Rack as an expansion of his current responsibilities as president, Nordstrom stores, a role he has held since 2014. Jamie Nordstrom has held leadership positions across several areas of the business, including merchandising, store operations, Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com. In his new role, he will focus on aligning the company's store experience and operational execution with its merchandising and supply chain functions. He will be supported by an expanded team of senior leaders with significant off-price retail experience and will report to Pete Nordstrom.

"This new leadership structure is reflective of a natural evolution that comes directly from our focus to serve customers better across all channels and banners." said Erik Nordstrom. "It also leverages the experience of two very talented leaders, Ken Worzel and Jamie Nordstrom."

