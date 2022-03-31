Private Asset Management Inc Buys ASML Holding NV, Nestle SA, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Xylem Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: CRWD, ACN, XLE, AFL, CVS, D, MCK, MJNA,

CRWD, ACN, XLE, AFL, CVS, D, MCK, MJNA, Added Positions: ASML, CRM, AMZN, UBER, NSRGY, ILMN, NYCBPU.PFD, O, DIS, SCHX, SCHG, ABNB, AMGN, PYPL, PLTR, SCHB, ATVI, MCD, WELL, BLK, EFA, IVV, XLK, XLC, XXII, NVDA,

ASML, CRM, AMZN, UBER, NSRGY, ILMN, NYCBPU.PFD, O, DIS, SCHX, SCHG, ABNB, AMGN, PYPL, PLTR, SCHB, ATVI, MCD, WELL, BLK, EFA, IVV, XLK, XLC, XXII, NVDA, Reduced Positions: QCOM, AAPL, INTC, GILD, C, BAC, COST, PFE, XYL, MU, HD, BMY, IBM, CVX, ETN, RTX, JNJ, CMF, JPM, CL, CSCO, ORCL, SBUX, T, IJH, ADSK, PEP, V, WFC, NVS, SO, GOOGL, BP, PG, SCHW, ALL, KEYPJ.PFD, QQQ, ABBV, UNP, SPY, MDY, SHEL, SHEL, CAT, MRK, STZ, DHI, VO, AXP, UNH, VOO, DUK, IJR, PACW, XLF, XLI, VWO, XLV, DIA, PSA, KIM, KMB, HON, KO, ABT,

QCOM, AAPL, INTC, GILD, C, BAC, COST, PFE, XYL, MU, HD, BMY, IBM, CVX, ETN, RTX, JNJ, CMF, JPM, CL, CSCO, ORCL, SBUX, T, IJH, ADSK, PEP, V, WFC, NVS, SO, GOOGL, BP, PG, SCHW, ALL, KEYPJ.PFD, QQQ, ABBV, UNP, SPY, MDY, SHEL, SHEL, CAT, MRK, STZ, DHI, VO, AXP, UNH, VOO, DUK, IJR, PACW, XLF, XLI, VWO, XLV, DIA, PSA, KIM, KMB, HON, KO, ABT, Sold Out: BABA, KMI, HRTX, ADBE, TFC, CMCSA, NKTR, PBAM, FB, QCLN, VIG, ITI,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ASML Holding NV, Nestle SA, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Accenture PLC, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Xylem Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Kinder Morgan Inc, Heron Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Asset Management Inc. As of 2022Q1, Private Asset Management Inc owns 135 stocks with a total value of $728 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 477,772 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 252,817 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,618 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,172 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 49,508 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.77 and $227.08, with an estimated average price of $185.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,616 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $301.62 and $407.21, with an estimated average price of $337.27. The stock is now traded at around $340.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,089 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,128 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $244.61 and $310.48, with an estimated average price of $271.69. The stock is now traded at around $307.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $110.83, with an estimated average price of $105.03. The stock is now traded at around $101.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 107.19%. The purchase prices were between $573.04 and $797.49, with an estimated average price of $670.51. The stock is now traded at around $667.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,181 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Nestle SA by 89.59%. The purchase prices were between $119.16 and $141.12, with an estimated average price of $129.09. The stock is now traded at around $131.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 97.95%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,720 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,820 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 47.99%. The purchase prices were between $219.27 and $242.57, with an estimated average price of $229.71. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,544 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 93.83%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,028 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.59.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.63 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $7.34.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $4.16 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $9.91.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $56.23 and $67.41, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $48.19.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 24.29%. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 84,995 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Xylem Inc by 58.74%. The sale prices were between $82.37 and $118.13, with an estimated average price of $95.97. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 7,940 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 64.77%. The sale prices were between $57.96 and $62.01, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 4,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Shell PLC by 34.29%. The sale prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 5,750 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Shell PLC by 34.29%. The sale prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 5,750 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 23.84%. The sale prices were between $455.89 and $520.82, with an estimated average price of $481.86. The stock is now traded at around $512.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 639 shares as of 2022-03-31.