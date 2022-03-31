Stillwater Investment Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Miromatrix Medical Inc, Sells Otter Tail Corp, ASM International NV

New Purchases: SCHG, SCHD, MIRO, VO, DOW, AVUV, AZO, LOW,

Stillwater, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Miromatrix Medical Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Dow Inc, sells Otter Tail Corp, ASM International NV during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 233,703 shares, 26.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 143,555 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 361,781 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,474 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 326,771 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,697 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.65 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $79.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Miromatrix Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.03 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $3.73. The stock is now traded at around $4.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 90,146 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.17 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $234.02. The stock is now traded at around $239.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,089 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.62 and $64.7, with an estimated average price of $60.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.32 and $82.57, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,205 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 97.04%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,530 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Otter Tail Corp. The sale prices were between $59.36 and $69.62, with an estimated average price of $62.71.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in ASM International NV. The sale prices were between $293.15 and $441.09, with an estimated average price of $350.5.