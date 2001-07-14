theScore Bet Online Sportsbook and iCasino Debuts in Ontario

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Score Digital Sports Ventures (Canada) Inc. (“theScore Bet”) has officially launched %3Cb%3EtheScore+Bet%3C%2Fb%3Emobile Sportsbook and Casino in Ontario. theScore Bet, which is available on iOS and Android devices, went live at 12:01 AM, ET on April 4.

“Today’s launch is significant as it expands Penn National’s online gaming business to a jurisdiction that is expected to be one of the largest regulated markets in North America,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National. “We’re proud to enter this market behind a trusted and authentic Canadian brand that resonates deeply with Ontarians. From the outset, the Levy family and theScore team played a meaningful role in championing the legalization of single-event sports betting and the creation of Ontario’s framework. With its large user base, superior technology and mobile gaming expertise, theScore Bet is in a strong position and I’m highly encouraged about the opportunity ahead.”

“Today is momentous as we finally are able to participate in a regulated gaming market in our home country,” said John Levy, CEO, theScore. “We applaud the Ontario government for its leadership in creating and implementing a safe, consumer-friendly and commercially minded market. We’ve been actively preparing for this opportunity, including aggressively hiring to further build out our Toronto-based workforce with a focus on investing heavily across technology and engineering. theScore has been part of the fabric of the Canadian sports scene for 25 years and theScore Bet launching in Ontario is the next step in the evolution of how we serve fans. We’re excited to officially introduce theScore Bet in our home province and provide our longtime users with an integrated media and betting experience unlike any other. Today is the realization of a huge undertaking by the entire theScore family and we’re proud to be part of this historic moment for Ontario.”

theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience, including a comprehensive range of pregame and in-play bet types across all major sports leagues and events. theScore Bet integrates with the company’s flagship media app, theScore, to deliver a suite of cutting-edge features that bring media and betting together in one ecosystem. The BET MODE feature allows fans to more easily utilize theScore’s deep data, stats and content without interruption to inform their bets before seamlessly placing and tracking their wagers.

theScore Bet’s launch includes the debut of its online casino product, which is seamlessly integrated with its online sportsbook and features live dealer games, digital slots and table games such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, and exclusive live-dealer blackjack tables. theScore Bet’s initial slate of games include those from highly regarded provider Evolution Games. It will soon expand its offering to also include games from Penn Game Studios, Penn National’s in-house game studio.

theScore, Canada’s leader in digital sports media, is headquartered in Toronto with roots in the city that date back to 1997. In 2019 theScore made history when it became the first media company in North America to launch a mobile sportsbook, theScore Bet.

theScore Bet app is available for download anywhere in Canada, but users must be 19+ and physically located in Ontario to wager. theScore Bet is registered with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario as an internet gaming Operator and operates in Ontario on behalf of iGaming Ontario.

For more information about theScore Bet, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.thescore.bet%2Fontario%3C%2Fb%3E.

About theScore

theScore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming (Nasdaq: PENN), empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. theScore’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa and the company’s home province of Ontario. theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 44 properties across 20 states, Penn National is a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. In addition, in October 2021, Penn National acquired Score Media and Gaming, Inc. (“theScore”). Combined with the power of Barstool Sports and theScore, Penn National has become North America’s leading digital, entertainment, sports content, gaming and technology company. The Company's omni-channel approach is further bolstered by its mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 25 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

About iGaming Ontario

iGaming Ontario (iGO) is working collaboratively with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and the Government of Ontario to bring world class online gambling experiences to the province in a safe environment, helping to protect consumers and provide more choice. Gaming companies (Operators) that have been successfully registered by the AGCO and have executed an operating agreement with iGO may offer their games to players in Ontario on behalf of the province. Through these relationships, gaming revenues will be shared with the Government of Ontario to be used in support of provincial priorities. To learn more, visit us at+iGamingOntario.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005537/en/